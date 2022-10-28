Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house
A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
Deconstructed pre-Civil War barn to serve big new purpose in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — An old barn that has stood on a farm outside Ann Arbor since before the Civil War is getting a fresh beginning as part of a new housing development in the city. Workers carefully deconstructed the 40-foot-by-48-foot structure at Hieber Farms off Parker and Spies...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
Animals get a second chance at life at Manchester sanctuary
MANCHESTER, MI -- Every animal has a story at a Manchester animal sanctuary, whether they were neglected, abused, discarded or just found roaming the streets. Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals Farm has been operating since the 1980s and currently has around 200 animals, including cows, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, birds and more.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Cockroaches ruin trick-or-treat night for one Michigan neighborhood
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
fox2detroit.com
Cockroach infestation on street causes Halloween cancellation on street in Wyandotte
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Like the script of a Halloween movie, imagine German cockroaches taking over your home. A cockroach infestation has caused the city of Wyandotte to cancel Halloween for three blocks on 20th Street. The move was made out of an abundance of caution, with the sidewalks...
$2,500 reward offered for tips in case of missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl
Ann Arbor Police are searching for a teenage girl who hasn’t been seen by her family for a couple of days. She left a note talking about self harm,
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Dayzia Kelly was just 25 years old when the forklift she was driving early Monday fell on top of her. Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
fox2detroit.com
Masquerade Tribute to Icons Show: 80's Blast from the past
The talented actress, singer and Morris Day impersonator, Jay Fears joined our show this morning with a live in-studio performance. The Masquerade Tribute to Icons Show will be at the Blue Finn Bar and Grill in Warren at 8 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
fox2detroit.com
Halloween trick-or-treating canceled in Wyandotte neighborhood due to cockroach infestation
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) - Trick-or-treating is off limits in a Wyandotte neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
