Ann Arbor, MI

Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house

A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
HOWELL, MI
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

