Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed
Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
The Santa Clauses First Look: Tim Allen Says It Felt Like 'Time Had Stood Still' While Reprising Role
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the official trailer and poster for The Santa Clauses, which premieres on Disney+ beginning Nov. 16 Tim Allen felt nothing but joy as he stepped back into the Santa suit for Disney+'s highly anticipated upcoming series, The Santa Clauses. Set nearly 30 years after 1994's The Santa Clause, the new series follows Scott Calvin (Allen) as he struggles to balance his duties as Father Christmas and being an actual father — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the official trailer and poster. After discovering a...
NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s...
CNET
'Hocus Pocus 2' Review: Disney Plus Sequel Gets You in the Halloween Mood
Sisters! All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok -- and watch sequels to '90s movies on Disney Plus. Spooky sequel Hocus Pocus 2 is Disney's latest nostalgia-mining archive raid, reuniting witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy from the outrageous 1993 comedy.
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
TODAY.com
25 of the most romantic Christmas and holiday movies of all time
The end-of-year holidays are coming up fast — which means it's time to put on the Christmas tunes and break out Christmas movies (including revisits of old classics). Whether the holidays means lots of gift wrapping, family staying over, or just hanging out on your own, movies are always going to be a major reason for the season. Especially when they're both holiday-themed and full of romance!
Domino's Pizza has an Entire Evil Halloween Menu
While Thanksgiving is often called the classic American food holiday, Halloween is just as strongly associated with treats--and is also a prime food marketing opportunity. For fast-food chains in particular, it can be a way to experiment with "spooky" foods that wouldn't fly at any other time of the year.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained
House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
CNET
Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and More
As Halloween 2022 finally arrives, we're getting a chance to see how the celebrities dressed up over the weekend. Just in case you're still looking for some costume inspiration to go trick-or-treating, here's a look at some of our favorites this year. (And if you'd rather stay in, here are the best Halloween movies and TV shows to stream and Alexa tips for some more trick-or-treating fun.)
CNET
More People Need to Watch the One of the Best TV Shows of 2022
It was a concept that arguably kicked off with The Sopranos in 1999 and got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But that was just the beginning. TV kept on trucking. Toward...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 New BoxLunch Exclusive Disney Loungeflys Were Just Released Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. and every day we all get that much more excited for one of the most joyful seasons at Disney World!. If new products weren’t enough to get us excited,...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
CNET
'The Good Nurse' on Netflix: The True Story of Charles Cullen Explained
A new true crime drama is out on Netflix -- and no, I'm not talking about The Watcher or Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Good Nurse is a gripping film that follows Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), a nurse who befriends fellow nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) when he starts on her unit. Little does Loughren know, Cullen is a murderer behind the deaths of multiple patients.
The Real Love Boat Dumped by CBS, Moving to Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has capsized at CBS. The Eye network has yanked the romantic reality competition from its lineup, effective immediately. The decision comes just four episodes into its freshman run. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, new episodes of The Amazing Race will follow Survivor at 9/8c, while CBS drama encores will fill the 10 pm time slot, beginning with a repeat of The Equalizer. Remaining episodes of The Real Love Boat will drop Wednesdays on Paramount+, starting with Episode 5. The Real Love Boat premiered on Oct. 5 to just 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (in Live+Same day...
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star
The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
SheKnows
Emmy Winner Ponders a Soap Crossover That Would Bring a Classic Supercouple to Days of Our Lives
There are few things, we’re pretty sure, quite as comforting as watching old clips of our favorite characters on our favorite soaps. And that goes double for the shows that are no longer on. And sadly, in the daytime world, there are a lot of those — including CBS’ beloved As the World Turns.
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
CNET
Pokemon Go November 2022 Events: Guzzlord Raids, Spotlight Hours and More
November is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is hosting a variety of events over the next few weeks, including a Dia de Muertos celebration and two Community Days. On top of that, a new Ultra Beast will be invading raids.
Comments / 0