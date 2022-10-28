Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
Trick-or-Treat Trek at Fort Hunter: photos
Dauphin County held a trick-or-treat trek at Fort Hunter on Sunday afternoon. Kids and adults came in costume and followed the clues for goodies at the stops along the way. The event was free, but pre-registration was required. Features were a magic show with Michael Cantor of Illusion Works and a Wildwood Park naturalists display.
Trick or treat night 2022 takes place in Middletown: photos
2022 Trick or Treat in Middletown — Hundreds of trick-or-treaters came out to Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday evening. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
abc27.com
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
WGAL
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
WGAL
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
WGAL
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
69-year-old motorcyclist dies in central Pa. crash
A motorcycle crash in Lancaster County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man, officials said Monday. The man, only identified as a Lititz resident, was riding a motorcycle on Route 222 North around 5:17 p.m. Friday, Manheim Township police said. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle changed lanes around...
Community Outraged at Downtown Business Refusing Candy to Children
My name is Delia and I am 30 years old. I was born and raised in Chambersburg, Pa. I love to support small local businesses and watching our community grow. This weekend October 29th, 2022 we had our annual “Trick or Treat on Main St” in the Borough of Chambersburg.
WGAL
Increasing Clouds Sunday; Few Showers Around For Halloween
We're starting the day off with some cloud cover across York, Lancaster, and southern Dauphin counties as warmer air moves in aloft from the Chesapeake Bay. I do expect some of these clouds to break up later this morning. Then, high cloud cover increases during the afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures once again peak in the lower 60s.
Exploring haunted locations in Pa. | Tavern in Schaefferstown is inhabited by mutiple ghosts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin House Tavern in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County was established in 1746 by Alexander Schaeffer. “It’s always been a tavern; it’s always been open and operated as a tavern," said Heather Janesko, who works as a bartender at the Franklin House Tavern. Employees and...
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
theburgnews.com
Scent-sational Experience: New Mechanicsburg shop offers candle-making workshops, chance to learn a new hobby
It’s a mantra that fits well with the mood at The Gleeful Candle Co., but it’s also a scent—one that you can mix into a candle if you want to take some of those good vibes home. Choosing a scent during a workshop at the Mechanicsburg shop...
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
abc27.com
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
Lititz Man Dies Despite Witnesses Jumping Into Action, Giving CPR At Crash On RT 222: Police
Police arrived at the scene of a deadly crash on Route 222 to find two bystanders had jumped into action and were given CPR to a man, according to a release on Monday, Oct. 31. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township on...
WGAL
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1