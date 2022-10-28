ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, PA

PennLive.com

Trick-or-Treat Trek at Fort Hunter: photos

Dauphin County held a trick-or-treat trek at Fort Hunter on Sunday afternoon. Kids and adults came in costume and followed the clues for goodies at the stops along the way. The event was free, but pre-registration was required. Features were a magic show with Michael Cantor of Illusion Works and a Wildwood Park naturalists display.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Commercial fire in York County

A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
WGAL

Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital

A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

69-year-old motorcyclist dies in central Pa. crash

A motorcycle crash in Lancaster County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man, officials said Monday. The man, only identified as a Lititz resident, was riding a motorcycle on Route 222 North around 5:17 p.m. Friday, Manheim Township police said. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle changed lanes around...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Increasing Clouds Sunday; Few Showers Around For Halloween

We're starting the day off with some cloud cover across York, Lancaster, and southern Dauphin counties as warmer air moves in aloft from the Chesapeake Bay. I do expect some of these clouds to break up later this morning. Then, high cloud cover increases during the afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures once again peak in the lower 60s.
LANCASTER, PA
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire

A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

