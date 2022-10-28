Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
Uriah Hall calls for Jake Paul fight after Le’Veon Bell win: “I don’t think Jake hits that hard”
Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall wants to share the ring with Jake Paul following his decision victory over Le’Veon Bell. Hall was featured on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Both Hall and Paul emerged victorious with decision wins. After Hall defeated Bell, he called out “The Problem Child” for a future showdown.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
What’s next for Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar after UFC Vegas 63?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, a battle of top-10 featherweights went down as Arnold Allen looked to remain undefeated in the UFC as he took on Calvin Kattar. Allen entered the fight coming off the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker back at UFC London in March. Prior to that, he picked up notable wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Nik Lentz, Gilbert Melendez, and Mads Burnell among others. Meanwhile, Kattar was coming off a controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmett while before that, he beat Giga Chikadze after losing to Max Holloway.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports. Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Watch Anderson Silva walk out for Jake Paul fight (Video)
Watch as the legendary MMA athlete Anderson Silva makes his way to the boxing ring for his fight with Jake Paul. Ask any old-school MMA fan and they’ll tell you of the chills they may have gotten seeing Anderson Silva enter one of his major championship fights. Now boxing fans could feel the same watching “The Spider” come to the ring for his fight with Jake Paul.
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”
Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
Video: Nate Diaz throws slap, escorted away after backstage scuffle at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Nate Diaz broke out the “Stockton Slap” backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. While full details of the altercation are not yet known, multiple videos show a scuffle between members of Diaz’s crew and individuals sporting Jake Paul walkout gear. One angle shows an angry Diaz swipe at a man with a shaved head and tattoos while arena and promotion staff members intervened.
Cody Garbrandt calls for trilogy bout with bitter rival TJ Dillashaw: “EPO can’t save you anymore”
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has put TJ Dillashaw on blast over recent comments post-UFC 280. Dillashaw’s recent title bout against Aljamain Sterling has been marred in controversy. It was quite clear early on in the fight that Dillashaw went into the bout with an injured shoulder. He was no match for Sterling due to the injury, and couldn’t really put up a fight.
Jake Paul not convinced KSI wants to fight him after victory over Anderson Silva
Jake Paul doesn’t expect a bout with KSI to come to fruition. Paul went one-on-one with MMA legend Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match this past Saturday night. The collision in Glendale, Arizona ended with Paul defeating Silva via unanimous decision. During the post-fight press conference, Paul expressed...
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva by unanimous decision: Round-by-round analysis
Jake Paul scored a unanimous-decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva to run his boxing record to 6-0.
Jake Paul opens as big favorite for potential boxing match with Nate Diaz
Early betting odds for a potential showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have already surfaced. BetOnline has posted those odds and Paul (-260) is a sizable betting favorite over Diaz (+200), but keep in mind a bout between the two hasn’t been made official. In fact, Diaz isn’t officially a free agent yet.
Sean Brady reveals fans threatened to “kill me and bury me in the desert” if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280: “These fans, they’re scumbags”
Sean Brady says he got some threatening messages in the lead-up to his UFC 280 fight against Belal Muhammad. Brady was heading into enemy territory as he took on Muhammad in Abu Dhabi and he admits he walked out into a hostile environment. Although Brady expected that to be the case, what he didn’t expect was death threats sent to him and his wife.
