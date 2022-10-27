Read full article on original website
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
World Cup goal for Japan is quarterfinals -- at least
Japan soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu repeated his aim again for the World Cup
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
The U.S. women easily posted the top qualifying score at the world gymnastics championships and are favored to win a record-breaking sixth consecutive world title on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely combined for 167.263 points, distancing second place Great Britain by 2.668 points. For perspective, it’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from sixth place China.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals...
