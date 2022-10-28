Read full article on original website
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area
An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
sfstandard.com
Pelosi Attack May Underscore a Feeling of Decreased Safety in San Francisco
The attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband at his home in Pacific Heights is likely to exacerbate a feeling of decreased safety among San Franciscans. “I’m sure this incident is going to amplify the ongoing discussion where public safety is mostly lacking in San Francisco,” said Ross Mirkarimi, a former sheriff and supervisor in San Francisco.
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County taking black Sharpies to racist language
The use of racist restrictions in real estate documents that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of property to people of color is a piece of local history that remains in many recorded housing documents today. While racially restrictive covenants are now illegal, many property owners throughout Marin live in homes that still have illegal covenants referenced in their properties’ title reports.
oaklandside.org
New film depicts life on Oakland’s streets—from homeless filmmakers’ perspectives
In one scene of the new film We R Here, Billy Pearce, an unhoused man, stands near the Home Depot in East Oakland, holding a sign asking for money. The cellphone camera used to shoot the scene is set up next to him, positioned such that the audience shares Pearce’s point of view. We see a man approach us, offering a quesadilla, which Pearce graciously accepts and says he’ll share with his wife. Next, we watch as a woman comes up close and says a prayer. Pearce thanks her, too.
Anti-critical race theory culture war plays out in South Bay school board races
After actively recruiting last year, the president of a Republican women's group has anti-critical race theory candidates running in 10 different school board races across the South Bay.
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
Eater
Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Be Eating Any Local Dungeness Crab for Thanksgiving
The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.
sfbayview.com
Former data worker files claim against DA Brooke Jenkins for retaliatory firing
Dylan Yep claims Jenkins fired him because he supported recalled prosecutor Chesa Boudin and Defund SFPD Now. Oct. 27, 2022 – On Thursday morning, Dylan Yep, a San Francisco resident and former data analyst in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, filed a claim against the City of San Francisco for firing him in retaliation for his political activity protesting against the appointment of Suzy Loftus as interim DA, supporting Chesa Boudin, the recalled District Attorney and advocating to defund the police.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
abc10.com
As threats grow more rampant, lawmakers talk security
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police arrested a man after attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer while screaming "Where's Nancy?" at their San Francisco home. It has many people wondering: has it really come to this? Lawmakers said constant threats are now part of their reality.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Bakeries in San Francisco for Tasty Sweets and Homemade Pastries
Short on time? Our top pick for the best bakery in San Francisco is Tartine. The best bakeries in San Francisco for all the sweet treats and savory snacks you’ll need to brighten up your day. Whether you’re planning a trip to San Francisco or you’re a Bay Area...
Suspect punches, kicks victim at UC Berkeley science building: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An aggravated assault happened overnight Sunday at UC Berkeley, according to an alert from campus police. Around 2 a.m., an unknown suspect allegedly punched and kicked a male victim while he was on the ground on the south side of the Li Kang Shing Center. Police said this was an “unprovoked” […]
