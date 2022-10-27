The birthplace of the “Free Speech Movement”—the University of California-Berkeley—is having a free speech problem. But this isn’t about “woke” students shutting down what they consider offensive expression; it’s about an overabundance of administrative caution—that could end up chilling legitimate political dissent.In September, the school’s chancellor called for faculty feedback on a draft report jointly composed by an academic senate-administration workgroup. The document suggests restricting department-wide statements that are “political” in nature—despite concluding “that it is not possible to distinguish between ‘political’ and other statements.”In order to uphold “civility” and minimize “reputational risk to the institution,” the report advises departments...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO