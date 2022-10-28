Read full article on original website
SD Legislative candidate survey: Nicole Heenan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nicole Heenan is running for the South Dakota State Senate as a Democrat in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Heenan is challenging incumbent Republican Helene Duhamel. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Pat Cromwell
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Cromwell is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 35. District 35 consists of eastern Rapid City, stretching both east and south to include Box Elder as well. Cromwell is running against two Republican incumbents, Tony Randolph and Tina Mulally, with another Democrat, David Hubbard.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Helene Duhamel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Helene Duhamel is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duhamel is being challenged by Democrat Nicole Heenan. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
Election 2022 Special Report: The Marijuana Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Monday night, we focused on Initiated Measure 27, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana. Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for ‘Vote Yes on 27′, joined the...
Navigator could begin pipeline route surveys on South Dakota private land
The 30-day interlude before Navigator CO2 Ventures, a Nebraska-based company with designs to build a $3 billion hazardous liquid carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota, could enter private property without permission is now over. On Sept. 27, Navigator submitted a siting permit application for their Heartland Greenway CO2 project to...
Medicaid (and Indian health funding) is on the South Dakota ballot
Yes vote would add millions of dollars to the health care networks #NativeVote22
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Mulally is running for re-election in District 35. District 35 includes a portion of western Rapid City, and extends eastward to include the community of Box Elder. Mulally, an incumbent, is running alongside fellow Republican incumbent Tony Randolph. There are two Democrats in the race, Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Darren Friedel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Darren Friedel is a Libertarian running for the South Dakota State Senate in District 33. District 33 is made up of the western Rapid City area. Friedel is one of two Libertarians running for the state legislature in South Dakota in 2022. He will face incumbent David Johnson in the general election.
Dakotans for Health to gather abortion rights petition signatures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday. Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss shares the latest in the race for South Dakota Governor, including a campaign finance filing error and new endorsements for both Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. We also sit...
David Reiss starts new role as Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- David Reiss takes over as the new Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League Tuesday. Reiss says a number of issues came up at their recent state convention, including funding for affordable housing. Reiss says they are waiting on the results of the recreational marijuana ballot issue.
South Dakota Democrat Party launching statewide tour
The South Dakota Democratic Party is launching a statewide tour with rallies across the state. The rallies are an opportunity for folks to hear from candidates before Election Day. Who: Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, and other Democratic Candidates. Schedule...
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office.
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can't demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said.Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late Wednesday that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID, Wrigley...
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
