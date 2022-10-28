ECU named one of best nursing schools in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nursing Program at East Carolina University showed exceptional performance and has landed at No. 4 on the 2023 Ranked Nursing Programs in North Carolina.

The programs were assessed on several factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and extreme success.

ECU’s program is home to multiple quality nursing programs that include several BSN options. Students are also given the option between the traditional BSN, accelerated second degree BSN, or the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurse Program, otherwise known as RIBN.

RIBN works with several local community colleges and it allows students to earn both an ADN and BSN.

Click here to see the full list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.