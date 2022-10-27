Read full article on original website
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
Agriculture Secretary Naig, challenger Norwood talk ag policy
DES MOINES — Republican Mike Naig is seeking another four-year term as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture in order to continue to seek new markets for Iowa agriculture products and to continue work on improving water quality in the state. Democrat John Norwood, a businessman and Polk County Soil...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Impact Award winner
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Camilla has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for becoming a community partner in USDA’s Rural Partners Network. The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Rural Partners Network was one of three...
GOP’s Pate fights ‘myths’ as his own party backs them
Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate seemed somewhat exasperated by the question. No, he said. Vote tabulators are not connected to the internet, which would make them vulnerable to hacking and manipulation. He laid out the facts:. Iowans vote on paper ballots in all elections, and those ballots are...
Free Help Available for Health Insurance Options
Are you struggling to understand and/or afford health insurance? It can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to walk people through health coverage resources so they can find solutions that fits their needs and their budgets. Now is the...
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
LT GOV DEBATE: Rivals debate abortion, extremism, growth
BOISE — The two top rivals in an open race to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor fiercely debated state policies on issues from abortion to growth in a debate televised statewide, but found common ground on extremism and what makes Idaho Idaho. Current GOP House Speaker Scott Bedke,...
Harvest nearing completion in Northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
gener8tor Partners with Microsoft to Launch Wyoming Startup Accelerator
Gener8tor gBETA Wyoming accelerator welcomes fifth cohort. Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today. the five participating startups selected for gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 cohort. The accelerator program focuses on early-stage Wyoming startups representing a diverse mix of industries. Learn more about the five companies below. Offered twice per year,...
Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - With Election Day just one week away, early voting comes to an end after Tuesday in Louisiana. In Texas, early voting ends Nov. 4. Arkansas voters have until Nov. 7 to cast early ballots. More than 21 million Americans have already voted early, according to Edison Research.
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Florida gas prices fall, but gas tax holiday ends Tuesday
With the gas tax holiday expiring Tuesday, Florida drivers should expect an increase in gas prices, according to AAA. Throughout October, the sales tax holiday took 25 cents off per gallon. "While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas...
Georgia gas prices down a nickel since last week
ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
Most common fast food chains in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Connecticut using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: 2022 fall turkey season closed in WMU 5A in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the fall 2022 turkey season will again be closed in Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes parts of Adams and Cumberland counties. WMU 5A is comprised of portions of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. While the Michaux State Forest remains the largest continuous...
