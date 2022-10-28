Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
USPS hiring hundreds of holiday workers in northern Nevada
The United States Postal Service is looking to hire about 300 workers this holiday season across northern Nevada. USPS is hiring for entry level positions including letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. The starting pay for these positions ranges from $17 to $20 per hour. The postal service said the temporary positions could lead to full-time careers beyond the holidays, too.
mynews4.com
Conservationists will sue officials again for failing to protect Nevada wildflower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
Comments / 0