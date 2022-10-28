The United States Postal Service is looking to hire about 300 workers this holiday season across northern Nevada. USPS is hiring for entry level positions including letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. The starting pay for these positions ranges from $17 to $20 per hour. The postal service said the temporary positions could lead to full-time careers beyond the holidays, too.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO