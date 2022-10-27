Read full article on original website
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location
The new store in Selma is part of a rapid expansion by the company, which has included spots in Houston, McAllen and College Station.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
Disaster Dollars: Abbott’s Big New Donor Got Half-Billion in COVID, Border Contracts
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the governor's pandemic and Operation Lone Star disaster declarations has now kicked Abbott a cool $150,000. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelsen and his newly founded company Gothams LLC uprooted from California and moved to Austin. Soon, his disaster logistics firm had become one of the largest contractors for Texas’ COVID-19 response—and, later, for Abbott’s multi-billion dollar border security scheme Operation Lone Star.
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
DPS trooper kills one, injures another in shooting during Guadalupe County traffic stop
SEGUIN, Texas — A man is dead and another man was injured after being shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said. DPS troopers responded to the Love's Truck stop in Seguin around 7:41 p.m. Friday for reports of a stolen pickup truck.
Austin business owner finds burglary suspect from store video
Craig Staley, owner of Royal Blue Grocery, said he searched for the man seen in his surveillance footage breaking into his store after he filed a non-emergency police report.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
CBS Austin
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student shot in the head; shooter remains at large, family says
MANOR, Texas - A 16-year-old Manor High School student was shot in the head on Monday. He was a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. The boy's family says Alan Guillen remains in critical condition. According to the family, the person who pulled the...
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
