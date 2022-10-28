The final chapter of a 79-year quest to identify a soldier killed in World War II and bring him home for a proper burial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are rising, and officers want you to know ways to prevent your car from being a target. Sometimes you may think it would be ok to leave the car running. Maybe you’re warming it up on a chilly morning before heading to work or picking up something at a convenience store, but officers say that is not a good idea. It takes just a few seconds for someone to steal a car. Here are a few tips to keep this from happening to you.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO