The final chapter of a 79-year quest to identify a soldier killed in World War II and bring him home for a proper burial

KYTV
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
KYTV
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
KYTV
Infant sleep-related deaths in Springfield rise 150% in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is warning parents of newborns about a rise in sleep-related deaths. In 2022, ten infants died because of unsafe sleeping conditions, up 150% from four infant sleep-related deaths in 2021. Health leaders encourage caregivers to take steps to prevent future infant sleep-related...
KYTV
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
KYTV
Mercy begins construction of its new multispecialty building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - To expand access to health care in a growing area, Mercy has broken ground on its newest multispecialty building, which will bring primary care, outpatient therapy services, and occupational medicine to west Springfield. The new building, located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St., will...
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
KYTV
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
KYTV
The Place: Enjoy the Holiday Season at the Branson Landing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate the holiday season by visiting the Branson Landing! Shop for Christmas presents, eat delicious food and even take pictures with santa! If you’d like to go to their Christmas Tree lighting, you can find more information on their website: https://bransonlanding.com.
KYTV
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teenager as an adult in deadly shooting case in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager faces murder charges in the death of another teenager. Investigators accuse Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a...
KYTV
Police investigate businesses vandalized in Morrisville, Mo.
KYTV
Motorcyclist killed in Wright County, Mo. crash
Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle rider died when he crashed his bike in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Riley Picard, 20, from Mountain View, drove off Highway 95 and hit a tree. The crashed happened 12 miles north of Mountain Grove around 4:40 pm.
KYTV
Annual regional water conference hosted in Springfield on Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Tri-State Water Resource Coalition and Missouri State University hosted their annual regional water conference at the Darr Agricultural Center in Springfield on Tuesday. The 2022 conference marked the 13th, with one missed back in 2020 due to the pandemic. While the theme varies each year,...
KYTV
The Place: A Night of Frights at the Basin Park Hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this episode of Haunted History, Schyrlet Cameron and Kathy Brown tell stories of strange happenings during their stay at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. See the strange apparitions guests have captured on film and hear some of the bone-chilling tales they have experienced in the building.
KYTV
Several communities in the Ozarks asking for support of Use Tax
KYTV
Springfield Police report increase in car thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are rising, and officers want you to know ways to prevent your car from being a target. Sometimes you may think it would be ok to leave the car running. Maybe you’re warming it up on a chilly morning before heading to work or picking up something at a convenience store, but officers say that is not a good idea. It takes just a few seconds for someone to steal a car. Here are a few tips to keep this from happening to you.
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. mobile home park residents forced out; nonprofits help with moving, relocation
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - New owners of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister have evicted those who live there. The new owners repurchased the property in August. They soon told everyone they had to move out by Tuesday. A few months ago, local nonprofits in Taney County were...
KYTV
Pulaski County voters will decide sales tax for roads, bridges
