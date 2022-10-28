Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
WOWO News
Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Syracuse Woman Dies After Single-Vehicle Accident
NORTH MANCHESTER — A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in southeast Kosciusko County. At 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on South SR 13, near East SR 14, North Manchester. According to an accident...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday
MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
WANE-TV
SUV ends up in Wells County river after swerving to avoid crash
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.
inkfreenews.com
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Arrested On Drug Charges After NET 43 Investigation
Two Indiana men were arrested after allegedly selling cocaine in Kosciusko County. On Friday, Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43), conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County, according to a news release from NET43. On Saturday, NET43 law enforcement officers, with the assistance of Warsaw Police...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
22 WSBT
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WNDU
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
inkfreenews.com
One Driver Falls Asleep, Hits Other Driver
MILFORD — Drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash on CR 300E, north of CR 1000N, Syracuse, refused additional treatment following a crash at 3:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Randy O. Kubley, 35, North Gettysburg Court, Warsaw, suffered pain to his left eye. Mark A. Phillabaum, 62, CR 1100N, Syracuse, complained of pain to the shoulder. Both men were checked at the scene by Lutheran EMS, but refused further treatment.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken […]
95.3 MNC
Two people critically wounded after shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting. South Bend Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police were called to the scene from a report of multiple shots fired and the two males...
Times-Union Newspaper
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
WNDU
Two injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
