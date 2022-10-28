Read full article on original website
KYTV
PICTURES: Kids celebrate Halloween in Springfield’s Rountree Neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids celebrated Halloween Monday night in the Rountree Neighborhood. See the sights.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
KYTV
Several communities in the Ozarks asking for support of Use Tax
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Removing lipstick from clothes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have lipstick on your collar? Maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! Here’s how to get it out. 1. Apply a heavy coat of hairspray to the lipstick stain and let it sit for a few minutes. 2. Wipe off the hairspray with...
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
KYTV
Police investigate businesses vandalized in Morrisville, Mo.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
KYTV
Multiple areas of Morrisville vandalized with pink spray paint
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Morrisville need your help in finding vandals after officers say dozens of places were hit by spray painting vandals this weekend. The chief says the investigation is centered on three suspects. Public Works has already cleaned up some spots, like the local post office, but you can still see outlines of where the paint was.
KYTV
Make Halloween safe not scary: Pedestrian safety tips
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Halloween! Kids will be out and about trick or treating Monday night, so if you are driving, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind. 1. Drive slowly in residential areas and stay alert. Many kids will be crossing the streets and could be dressed in dark-colored costumes, making them difficult to see.
KYTV
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County on Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m. Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles. The crash closed eastbound traffic for a...
KYTV
PICTURES: BigShots Golf hosts trunk-or-treat event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - BigShots Golf in Springfield hosted kids for a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Check out the sights.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
KYTV
Communities in the Ozarks deciding Use Tax questions
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple communities in the Ozarks are looking to approve a local use tax on out-of-state online purchases. The issue is on the ballot in Monett, Ozark, and Stotts City. It would mirror the local sales tax for residents only in those cities on purchases made online through non-Missouri businesses. All three cities currently have a local sales tax of approximately 2.3%.
KYTV
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
KYTV
Voters will decide a 4-year-long rezoning debate in east Springfield
KYTV
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man and woman who pleaded guilty to the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in November of 2020. Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. The judge sentenced them both to two life sentences for their deaths to be served consecutively.
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo., will vote on sales tax to fund roads and bridges
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County is voting on a half-cent sales tax to fund roads and bridges. Currently, there is a property tax on this. If passed, the sales tax would replace it. While many would like to see the tax passed, others say they will vote no.
KYTV
Springfield Art Museum holds Trick Art Treat event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids got to work their creative minds Saturday morning at the Trick Art Treat event at the Springfield Art Museum. They were able to make their own posters, decorate trick or treat bags, and play all kinds of games. This was all while they were dressed...
KYTV
Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora has died after suffering critical injuries after a car struck him on October 27. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say 15-year-old Troy Clifton Devine, Jr. was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
