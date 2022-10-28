Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
All Hail the Giant Donut: Randy's Donuts Opening San Diego Locations
Anybody who's been to L.A. has driven by a Randy's Donuts, the iconic breakfast-cake shop whose flagship location opened in Inglewood way back in 1952. Even if you haven't seen that particular giant donut looming over the landscape, in the intervening 70 years, you may have passed by one of its 11 other locations in and around Los Angeles. Or you may have seen it featured in a movie, say, or a music video.
NBC San Diego
San Diego City Council Votes to Declare Housing A Human Right
The San Diego City Council on Monday voted to request the City Attorney’s Office to prepare a resolution to declare housing as a human right in the city. The council voted unanimously with District 5 Councilmember Vivian Moreno absent. “Do we want the city to be OK with suffering...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
NBC San Diego
Where to Find a Ballot Drop Box Near You in San Diego County for the 2022 General Election
Every San Diego County registered voter -- all 1.9 million of them -- was sent a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election and may be wondering what to do with it now. Here's what the Registrar's Office wants you to know about voting with your mail-in ballot:
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
NBC San Diego
Data Shows Racial Disparities in San Diego Sheriff's Department Traffic Stops
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is more likely to pull over a Black driver than a white one, according to analysis of traffic stop data by the ACLU of Southern California and Catalyst California, a racial justice advocacy group. The groups analyzed 2019 data from four Southern California...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police, SDSU Amp Up Patrol in College Area Over Halloween Weekend
Due to recent violence in the College Area, San Diego police and San Diego State University increased surveillance in the area on Halloween weekend. On Oct. 22 a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm on Pembroke Drive in the College Area. Then on Oct 29., a 21-year-old man was...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job
A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
NBC San Diego
2 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Mission Beach Head-On Car Crash
Two people died and five others were hospitalized after two cars crashed head-on around 3:15 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion Chief Johnny Flores. San Diego Police and SDFD responded to the incident at the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Prices Drop 25 Days in a Row
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.6 cents to $5.602. The average price has dropped 83.3 cents over the past 25 days, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according to figures...
NBC San Diego
Man Shot After College West Halloween Party Despite Increased Police Patrol
A 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he was shot in the right shoulder Saturday morning while leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West community of San Diego, authorities said. The shooting victim's girlfriend was not injured, the San Diego Police Department reported. The...
NBC San Diego
Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police
Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said. At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.
NBC San Diego
At Least 22 Indicted in Drug Ring, EBT Fraud Scheme at Market in Mountain View
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
NBC San Diego
Victim in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista ID'd, Police Searching for Suspect
Police Friday identified a 38-year-old driver who was shot to death this week during a confrontation with another driver in Chula Vista. Eduardo Villasenor, of Chula Vista, was fatally shot after being approached by another driver in the 500 block of E Street before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said that...
NBC San Diego
Suspect Sought in Shooting in Front of 7-Eleven in Teralta West
Authorities sought the public's help Sunday in identifying a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the upper thigh during a fight in front of a 7-Eleven in the Teralta West Community of San Diego. The 29-year-old victim and the suspect were arguing, which turned into a fight at about...
NBC San Diego
Halloween Weekend Weather Calm Before Next Week's Storm
This weekend's weather in San Diego County was predicted to be the calm before a storm moves in next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday. Weather was expected to be sunny, with mild days and clear, cool nights through Monday, forecasters said. Weak offshore flow was predicted to bring east winds to the mountains and passes but they will not be strong.
