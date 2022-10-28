ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

All Hail the Giant Donut: Randy's Donuts Opening San Diego Locations

Anybody who's been to L.A. has driven by a Randy's Donuts, the iconic breakfast-cake shop whose flagship location opened in Inglewood way back in 1952. Even if you haven't seen that particular giant donut looming over the landscape, in the intervening 70 years, you may have passed by one of its 11 other locations in and around Los Angeles. Or you may have seen it featured in a movie, say, or a music video.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego City Council Votes to Declare Housing A Human Right

The San Diego City Council on Monday voted to request the City Attorney’s Office to prepare a resolution to declare housing as a human right in the city. The council voted unanimously with District 5 Councilmember Vivian Moreno absent. “Do we want the city to be OK with suffering...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job

A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Mission Beach Head-On Car Crash

Two people died and five others were hospitalized after two cars crashed head-on around 3:15 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion Chief Johnny Flores. San Diego Police and SDFD responded to the incident at the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Drop 25 Days in a Row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.6 cents to $5.602. The average price has dropped 83.3 cents over the past 25 days, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according to figures...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot After College West Halloween Party Despite Increased Police Patrol

A 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he was shot in the right shoulder Saturday morning while leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West community of San Diego, authorities said. The shooting victim's girlfriend was not injured, the San Diego Police Department reported. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police

Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said. At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

At Least 22 Indicted in Drug Ring, EBT Fraud Scheme at Market in Mountain View

Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspect Sought in Shooting in Front of 7-Eleven in Teralta West

Authorities sought the public's help Sunday in identifying a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the upper thigh during a fight in front of a 7-Eleven in the Teralta West Community of San Diego. The 29-year-old victim and the suspect were arguing, which turned into a fight at about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Halloween Weekend Weather Calm Before Next Week's Storm

This weekend's weather in San Diego County was predicted to be the calm before a storm moves in next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday. Weather was expected to be sunny, with mild days and clear, cool nights through Monday, forecasters said. Weak offshore flow was predicted to bring east winds to the mountains and passes but they will not be strong.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

