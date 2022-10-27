Read full article on original website
Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported earnings of $278,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. The oil and gas services company...
Everything Investors Need to Know This Week: Watch Market News Live
TheStreet is live every weekday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Join us for the latest market commentary, insight and analysis here. And see how Chris Versace and co-portfolio manager Bob Lang are trading today over on Action Alerts PLUS. TheStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Action Alerts PLUS is a registered trademark...
Pfizer lifts 2022 forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales as profits rise
Pfizer reported higher quarterly profits Tuesday as it lifted its full-year forecast for coronavirus vaccine sales and predicted Covid-19 would yield billions more in revenues for the forseeable future. Overall, Pfizer reported profits of $8.6 billion in the third quarter, up six percent from the year-ago period on a six percent drop in revenues to $22.6 billion.
