Kid catches 70 pound catfish in Lake Guntersville
A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.
Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones Swimmer Constance Wang Looking At National Merit Scholarship
MADISON- The National Merit Scholarship Program was created to identify and honor scholastically talented American youth and to encourage each of them to develop their abilities to the fullest. One such remarkable student who easily fits into the qualifications for the Merit Scholarship is Constance Wang of Bob Jones High.
aamusports.com
Showdown With Rival Alabama State Up Next As Alabama A&M Heads To 81st Magic City Classic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A span of 364 days has separated the ultimate rivals that are Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) and Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) but both will return to Birmingham, Alabama and "The Old Gray Lady" to renew that rivalry with the 81st Magic City Classic on Saturday, October 29. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
ABC7 Chicago
'Never seen anything like it': Remains of man missing nearly 40 years found in Alabama river
GADSDEN, Ala. -- For 39 years, the muddy waters of an Alabama river held a deep dark secret. Human remains found there in January were matched to Alan Livingston, a man reported missing nearly 40 years ago, WVTM reported. Now police are revealing what happened to him. "Never seen anything...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville native Don Maples inducted into National Monster Truck Hall of Fame
There's something about a big truck crushing small cars that makes your inner kid come out. For 75-year-old Don Maples, he's a kid again when one of his dozens of VHS tapes is in the VCR player and he's reliving the glory days. On those tapes are hours of his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
Alabama man’s car found in Coosa River nearly 40 years after going missing
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – A body discovered in a car submerged in the Coosa River has been identified as a missing Rainbow City man from Rainbow City who disappeared nearly 40 years ago. On April 16, 1983, Alan Livingston was reported missing by a coworker who had not seen him for several days. According to […]
southerntorch.com
Local Business Receives National Recognition
FORT PAYNE, ALA - Fort Payne Footworks & Outdoors has been a Fort Payne. landmark since 2007, owner Jack Davidson has kept the store in operation. with his modern thinking and promotions. Davidson started his own clothing. brand Little River Hat and Clothing Company. His line of apparel is sold...
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
WAAY-TV
Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker
A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
J.D. Hess Day is Now Official in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, September 27, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
wfxl.com
Answers to decades-long AL missing person case give hope to solving other cold cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the recovery of a 1980's Ford Bronco that held human remains from the Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama, police are now able to close a missing person case from 39 years ago. With answers that have been elusive for decades, it's a reminder that there's hope for other cold cases.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
