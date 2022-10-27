ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Bob Jones Swimmer Constance Wang Looking At National Merit Scholarship

MADISON- The National Merit Scholarship Program was created to identify and honor scholastically talented American youth and to encourage each of them to develop their abilities to the fullest. One such remarkable student who easily fits into the qualifications for the Merit Scholarship is Constance Wang of Bob Jones High.
MADISON, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game

A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
MOBILE, AL
southerntorch.com

Local Business Receives National Recognition

FORT PAYNE, ALA - Fort Payne Footworks & Outdoors has been a Fort Payne. landmark since 2007, owner Jack Davidson has kept the store in operation. with his modern thinking and promotions. Davidson started his own clothing. brand Little River Hat and Clothing Company. His line of apparel is sold...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy