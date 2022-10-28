ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
13News Now

PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
WAVY News 10

Missing Smithfield man found dead

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. A resident reported finding a dead body after investigating a “foul odor” coming from a vacant and dilapidated residence at 202 W. St. Responding police officers found a man...
13News Now

Franklin police looking for missing teenager

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department said officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Thursday. Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was dropped off in the area of Berkley Court Apartments, which is on Cameron Street, that day around 3:30 p.m. His family members were the last to see him.
13News Now

13News Now

