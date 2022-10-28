Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake under investigation
Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related.
Man found not guilty in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport news back in 2020.
Man in VB sentenced to 6 months after Little Debbie food wrappers lead to arrest
A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to around 6 months behind bars after a trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led to his arrest late this summer.
WAVY News 10
60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
Hampton man accuses Norfolk police officers of retaliation in federal lawsuit
Brandon Williams is suing multiple officers and the City of Norfolk for almost $4.6 million after he says officers falsely reported a September 2020 car accident after realizing Williams had provided evidence that another officer lied on the stand regarding a previous misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Teens injured after shooting on Acorn Street in Chesapeake
One teen was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.
PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March
A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.
Judge orders father of Donovon Lynch to clarify legal representation in wrongful death lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A judge ordered the father of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch -- who was shot and killed in 2021 by a Virginia Beach police officer -- to Norfolk's federal courthouse on Monday to clarify his legal representation moving forward. Weeks ago, 13News Now reported former Lieutenant Governor Justin...
WAVY News 10
Missing Smithfield man found dead
SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. A resident reported finding a dead body after investigating a “foul odor” coming from a vacant and dilapidated residence at 202 W. St. Responding police officers found a man...
Sheriff's deputies in Newport News prevent distraught man from harming himself
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies. According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of...
Hampton Roads father, daughters plead guilty for roles in attack on U.S. Capitol
Members of a Hampton Roads family have pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Franklin police looking for missing teenager
FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department said officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Thursday. Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was dropped off in the area of Berkley Court Apartments, which is on Cameron Street, that day around 3:30 p.m. His family members were the last to see him.
Woman found dead outside of a building in Newport News, police investigate
The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the female’s identity is unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
Autopsy: 2-year-old found dead in motel had deadly levels of this in her body
The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with second-degree murder.
Man's death under investigation in Gloucester County; deputies say it is suspicious
GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — A man was found dead in Gloucester County on Monday, and now deputies are investigating. The Gloucester Sheriff's Office said the man, who appears to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found dead in the 3600 block of Providence Road around 4 p.m. Monday. That's in the area of the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Man arrested after auto-pedestrian crash on Waterside Dr. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Atlantic Street.
Newport News school board member facing charges connected to former relationship with city councilwoman
According to police, Scott filed charges against Harris last week including stalking with reasonable fear of death or assault, a misdemeanor.
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
