Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell
It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area
When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show
There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Post Register
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
15 Boise Area Destinations for Irresistible Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Living with an amateur chef that makes a killer adult grilled cheese sandwich, we know it's hard to outdo a good homemade sandwich. But somedays? Between meetings, deadlines and following up on e-mails that just keep piling up in your inbox the workday can get downright exhausting. When both your mind and body are just totally burnt out, the last thing that you want to do is spend time in the kitchen making dinner. You just want warm, gooey comfort food to help heal your soul.
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Has Boise In The Upside Down
It’s not hard to find great Halloween decorations in the Treasure Valley. You can find well decorated homes with all kinds of lights, inflatables, video, smoke, and even pop-ups. The combinations can range from scary to silly. To stand out, a Halloween display has to be creative, different, and...
Check Out This New Netflix Show Featuring A Boise Bartender!
When it comes to reality shows, the types of shows I'll almost always fall for are any involving food or bars (Jon Taffer, anyone?). Everyone drinks and everyone eats. One show, in particular, caught my eye and I was stunned to learn the show features none other than a Boise bartender competing for the title of "Drink Master."
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
1970’s Boise Home Is Groovy and Now on the Market [Pictures]
This 1970's house is going to bring back some memories for a lot of people. I was hesitant at first when I saw the posting, but as I continue to look through the pictures I find myself enjoying this house more and more. This home is 4 bed and 2 bath with over 2,200 sqft.
Wholesome Mom-Next-Door Discovers Her Love for Boise’s Wild Night Life
Boise night life—what's that? At 36-years-old, I'm about to find out. As a military spouse who married her high school sweetheart, my 20s led me down roads less traveled compared to singles my age. By 21, I was married, living overseas, and dealing with the ripple effects of the Bush administration's Global War on Terror.
Internet Hilariously Argues Over The Smell of Nampa
We love the internet for many reasons. If you're a student, the answer and the information to just about any essay or homework assignment is just one (or a few) searches away. If you're an adult, or someone trying to be an adult--there are instructions to just about any imaginable task.
Who Let The Dogs Out? Well, These Two Boise Parks on November 1st
There are some "things" that are just SO Boise--this happens to be one of them. If you were to ask a group of Idahoans what they love the most, you might hear a bunch of similar answers: local craft restaurants or beer, hiking, the outdoors--and their dogs. Outdoor activities, dog...
KTVB
Questioning the QR code signs around Boise
A viewer sent in this question: "There are Don't Vote QR Code signs at Gekeler and Federal Way today. Who is behind these signs?" Which prompted KTVB to investigate.
Ikea, Amusement Parks, Common Sense and More Needed In The Boise Area
I wasn't sure what I was getting into when I asked "What do you think is MISSING from the Treasure Valley?" Angeline Caza said it best with the first comment on the Facebook post "You just opened a can of worms...". I think its a can of worms that needs to be open right?
Beloved Iconic Boise Diner Could Be Toast For More Apartments
I'm sure you know many phrases describe progress. We must move forward, or we'll be left in the dust, which could be one of them. We've been the only outlet that has been critical of the rapid building that has replaced our precious farmland with another cookie-cutter subdivision. An out-of-state...
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0