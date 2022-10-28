They are the ones who decided to jump into the vicious world of politics and offer their service to the publicRaise your hand if you want to run for public office and subject yourself to the scrutiny and continual criticism that most political candidates endure all for the sake of public service. Likely, few hands are going up beyond the people who we will find on the 2022 ballot and on ballots that came before them. Say what you will about the people running for senator, governor, county commissioner, city councilor and others, they all have one commendable trait...

34 MINUTES AGO