Portland, OR

The Daily Telegram

Jeff Irwin running against Scott Price in Michigan Senate's 15th District race

Voters in the northeast corner of Lenawee County will have a new state senator in 2023, but that person might have 10 years of legislative experience. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor is running against Republican challenger Scott Price of Ypsilanti in the 15th state Senate District race. The new 15th District covers Clinton, Macon and Tecumseh townships, the city of Tecumseh, and parts of Washtenaw and Monroe counties. It was created by the state's...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Central Oregonian

Like them or not, all candidates showed courage when running

They are the ones who decided to jump into the vicious world of politics and offer their service to the publicRaise your hand if you want to run for public office and subject yourself to the scrutiny and continual criticism that most political candidates endure all for the sake of public service. Likely, few hands are going up beyond the people who we will find on the 2022 ballot and on ballots that came before them. Say what you will about the people running for senator, governor, county commissioner, city councilor and others, they all have one commendable trait...
My Clallam County

Supreme Court hears challenges to affirmative action live updates: Arguments in two cases

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday will revisit the question of affirmative action in higher education. Justices are hearing oral arguments in two major cases challenging race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and University of North Carolina. It’s the first test for affirmative action before the current court, which has a six-justice conservative majority and three justices of color, including the first-ever Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
WASHINGTON STATE

