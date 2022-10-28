ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Coast apartment complex shooting being investigated as possible attempted murder-suicide: CPD

By Maher Kawash via
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

New information has been released about a double-shooting at a high-rise apartment building on the Near North Side.

A woman was found shot in a hallway and a man was also found shot in the head in the same building in the 1000-block of North LaSalle Street Wednesday night.

Both of those shooting victims were last listed in critical condition here at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At this point, police are looking into one of those patients as the suspect, accusing a 26-year-old man of shooting the woman multiple times before shooting himself in the head in an attempted murder-suicide.

Officers responded to shots fired late just after 10 p.m., leading them to find two people with gunshot wounds in an apartment building hallway.

"It was crazy," said neighbor Jeremy Brenman. "I was actually in bed but I live on the front side of the building so there was just a massive response from the police department and the sheriffs police. It looked like the SWAT team was out here."

Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot in her torso and backside and the man was shot in the head, which police say they believe is self-inflicted.

This is now being investigated as a possible murder-suicide and police say the man is a likely suspect.

Brenman has lived that the building for years but is growing tired of crime leaking into the neighborhood.

"The amount of violence in this neighborhood seemingly has increased tenfold," Brenman said. "You're constantly hearing of armed robberies, a shooting, stabbing... it's just ridiculous."

According to Chicago police data, crime has been trending in the wrong direction on the Near North Side for the last five years.

At least 52 people have been shot in the neighborhood so far this year, which is a stark increase from the 24 shooting victims at this point in 2017.

"Anything can happen at any time in this city, and it's coming to neighborhoods that used to be relatively safe compared to others," Brenman said. "So, I'm a little more cautious nowadays."

No arrests have been made to this point as both victims continue to be treated at the hospital.

