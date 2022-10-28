ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Festivities at Marshall University in West Virginia ahead of homecoming game

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x7Th_0ipOjf2400

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Homecoming festivities are underway at Marshall University as the parade and the annual Car Bash happened on Thursday.

The parade had different organizations and clubs set up, the Thundering Herd Marching Band, floats and more.

The Car Bash also happened on Thursday. This year, sponsored by the student radio station at Marshall University, WMUL-FM 88.1.

To celebrate, students paint an old car in the opponent’s colors and smash it with a sledgehammer. This year, Marshall will be playing Coastal Carolina University for their homecoming game.

The car that was smashed was featured in the homecoming parade.

“We use it as a stress relief activity for everyone on and around campus as well as a fundraiser for the station. And this year because we are now facing Coastal Carolina, we’re just using it as a big pep-up event so everybody is revved up for the homecoming game,” said Executive Director of WMUL-FM, Makaylah Wheeler.

Marshall University will play Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

