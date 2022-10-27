Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Review: ‘AXE: Judgment Day’ #6 Ends With Hope
The X-Men and Eternals may have found peace amid the end of the world. AXE: Judgment Day #6 shows there’s only minutes left to save the world. Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Ivan Fiorelli, Marte Gracia and Clayton Cowles pass judgment as the world comes to an end. The Progenitor...
comicon.com
Man-Bat Gets The Best Of Robin In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #3 Preview
Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn’t complete without the “Bat Hat,” a.k.a. Batman’s cowl. Batman: Knightwatch #3 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #8
“Azrael comes face-to-face with his most startling foe yet—an undying hierophant who feeds on the hearts of the innocent and molten lava. He dwells hundreds of feet below the Earth’s surface, hidden away from prying eyes. He is the first son of St. Dumas and his is a most divine purpose”
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #178: Halloween Special
Welcome to Art For Art’s Sake’s Halloween Special, with all that’s creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky…. Dark Horse Presents Mr Monster by Michael T. Gilbert. Elvira’s House of Mystery pin-up by Mark Beachum. Francesca Francavilla – Vampirella – Gonzalo Mayo. Veronica Fish – Sabrina...
comicon.com
Upcoming: ‘Crab Lane Crew’ By Jim Medway And Bog Eyed Books Is Pure Childhood Perfection
Trust me, you’re going to adore Jim Medway‘s brilliant Crab Lane Crew, newly collected by Bog Eyed Books and due to come out in December 2022. Many, many years ago there was a comic for children here in the UK called the DFC. And inside the DFC there were many wonderful comic strips from some wonderfully talented creators. Sadly, the DFC ended with issue 43, running from 2008-2009. A few years later, the same team and many of the same creators from the DFC launched the Phoenix Comic in 2012, a wonderful kids comic which continues today.
comicon.com
Artist Tula Lotay Covers BOOM! Studios’ ‘Damn Them All’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at illustrator Tula Lotay’s variant covers of Damn Them All. Charlie Adlard and writer Simon Spurrier, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of...
comicon.com
Extended Preview: A Desperate Mission To The Lion Empire In ‘Mighty Morphin’ Vol. 5 SC
BOOM! Studios has revealed an extended preview of Mighty Morphin Vol. 5 SC, dropping Wednesday from writer Mat Groom, illustrator Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘In the wake of the Eltarian War, the Mighty Morphin team finds themselves exposed due to a decimated Command Center which...
comicon.com
‘House Of The Dragon’ Finale Review
It seems as if everything that the entire first season of House of the Dragon has been building to culminated in the past two episodes, but it also feels like it happened way too late in the season. Fans finally got the dragon-on-dragon action that they’ve been waiting for. This clash has been teased and built up over the course of ten episodes, but it hasn’t even really kicked off yet. It’s only in the show’s closing moments that fans get to see that it will erupt into all out war. Still, there was a lot to like about the season finale, specifically the fact that it focused on one side of the family. This was a nice contrast to the previous episode, which did the same.
comicon.com
The Defenders Of South Korea Shine In ‘Tiger Division’ #1 Preview
“FIERCE FIGHTERS! The defenders of South Korea take center stage! In their first ever solo series, you’ll learn more about TAEGUKGI, a powerhouse with a heart of gold; LADY BRIGHT, a card-wielding sorceress; MR. ENIGMA, a street-brawling demigod; THE GENERAL, a living totem; and GUN-R II, an android with an attitude. They’re joined by fan-favorites WHITE FOX and LUNA SNOW to form an unstoppable team. Created by our own unstoppable team, writer Emily Kim (SILK) and artist Creees Lee (MARVEL VOICES), this is one epic series you won’t want to miss!”
comicon.com
Peach Momoko’s Marvel Demon-Verse Continues With ‘Demon Wars: Down In Flames’
In the two years since its debut, Peach Momoko’s alternate take on the Marvel Universe has exploded in popularity. The second phase of the story debuted recently in Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai and the second chapter, Demon Wars: Shield of Justice, is scheduled for November 16th. Now we...
comicon.com
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 8 Review
As expected, this week’s episode of Andor was lacking in action. But it didn’t lack engaging and interesting things. A lot of the various plot threads and characters that had been separate since the start of the series are starting to interact and come together. As the show gets deeper into its season, the slow burn and occasional action format will most likely continue; however the intricacies of the various character relationships will become more complex. As this happens, the slow going nature of the series won’t be nearly as noticeable.
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Entertained While It Also Confused Audience
A lot of times, developing a story will start with the concept. This may seem obvious, but a single concept can rank as high concept or a low concept, and this will often dictate the trajectory the story will take. A low concept story is very simple and typically meant for fun. But a high concept story seeks to challenge its audience and make them think. Sometimes the concept becomes so high that it loses itself in its attempt to be groundbreaking, cerebral, and profound. When this happens, there’s a chance that the story being told might lose its audience. This is what is beginning to happen with Westworld, but despite a concept is so high it can become confusing, it isn’t any less entertaining.
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Count Crowley– Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ #4
Dark Horse COmics has revealed a preview of Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #4, dropping Wednesday from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, letterer Frank Cvetkovic, and colorist Lauren Affe. ‘The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #2
Backup: Matthew Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Troy Peteri. “Have you ever wondered if you’re the best version of you? What if the best version of you was on national television committing shocking acts of atrocity that could only be perpetrated by a mind as bent and broken as…The Joker’s? The Clown Prince of Crime is about to find out a shocking new truth…”
comicon.com
Trouble In Time: Previewing ‘Savage Avengers’ #7
BEWARE ULTRON 2099! Trapped in a futuristic war zone ruled by the iron fist of Ultron, Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers must embark on a high-stakes jailbreak to free the one man who could possibly bring them home. Can our time-lost heroes survive the dangers of this bold new 2099, or will this Deathlok apocalypse prove to be the Savage Avengers’ end?
comicon.com
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is grabbing another comic book credit. Deadline reports the actor will star in Marvel Studios and Disney+’s Wonder Man series. Created by Don Heck, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the character started out as an Avengers foe before eventually joining the team over 20 years later. Growing up the ne’er-do-well son of a rich industrialist, he eventually agrees to be a plant within the Avengers on the behalf of Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil. He ultimately decides not to sell out the heroes and pays for it with his life. But that wouldn’t be the end as Hank Pym managed to save his brain, after a fashion, and rejoins it to the body after many years, weird conflicts, and being used as the basis for Vision’s brain. He subsequently rejoined the Avengers and other iterations of the team across the decades. Somehow, he also found time to become an actor.
comicon.com
Titan Comics Reveals More Details Around ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Ongoing
Titan Comics and entertainment studio Heroic Signatures have revealed a few more details about their new co-publishing venture for Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. The brand-new Conan the Barbarian ongoing comic will be written by long-time Conan fan and comic book writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), and feature art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D) and colourist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 2, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Face To Face With A Killer In `That Texas Blood’ #19
The most suspenseful comic in recent times wraps up its terrific third story arc in grand fashion. The creative team is in top form – and the results are a treat for the reader. You have a pretty good idea how the story is going, but getting there is the fun part.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 3
The problem with American Horror Story is that it’s never been able to properly tow the line between quality storytelling and shock value just for the sake of shock value. Its first season was immensely successful on multiple fronts, but it had a lot of shocking moments. The show quickly became known for shock value. Because of this, the creators felt the need to up the ante in subsequent seasons, and the storytelling suffered at times because of it. The first two episodes didn’t seem to really be affected by this problem, but it’s starting to seep into the third.
Comments / 0