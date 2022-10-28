Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Woman found dead on 36th St in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport News over the weekend.
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
WUSA
Is there a legal age limit to trick-or-treat?
VIRGINIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner and kids are getting ready to go trick-or-treating!. In the search for candy, you’re likely to see ghosts, witches—and in Virginia, one type of candy-seeker who might not be allowed. The possible prohibition has some people wondering, like...
Judge denies bond for Norfolk man accused of several rapes in 2008
NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied bond Monday morning for a Norfolk man accused of committing several rapes 14 years ago. The decision for William L. Phelps IV., 33, came during a bond hearing at the Norfolk Juvenile Court, where prosecutors presented some of their evidence. The prosecutors said...
Newport News middle school evacuated because of lab incident
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Crittenden Middle School in Newport News was evacuated Monday morning. Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school division, said something went wrong when a teacher was doing an experiment in one of the school's labs. Smoke ended up filling the classroom and then going into the hallway.
Hampton man accuses Norfolk police officers of retaliation in federal lawsuit
Brandon Williams is suing multiple officers and the City of Norfolk for almost $4.6 million after he says officers falsely reported a September 2020 car accident after realizing Williams had provided evidence that another officer lied on the stand regarding a previous misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Teens injured after shooting on Acorn Street in Chesapeake
One teen was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.
UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March
A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.
Newport News student says she was suspended for turning in a boxcutter
The student who wished not to be named said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
Hampton toddler needs kidney donor
At just 15 months old, Copper Pfaff is defying the odds. He was born with End Stage Renal Disease.
Man found not guilty in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport news back in 2020.
13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today
Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
Introducing the 980 Express
NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Autopsy: 2-year-old found dead in motel had deadly levels of this in her body
The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with second-degree murder.
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
NSU students alarmed by wave of on-campus car break-ins
NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Norfolk State University are growing tired of car break-ins happening on campus. One victim told 13News Now it's a worsening problem that the university needs to tackle head-on. The student, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retribution, said the car break-ins, for one, pose safety concerns. She said she has noticed the issue this semester especially.
Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed
NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
