WUSA

Is there a legal age limit to trick-or-treat?

VIRGINIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner and kids are getting ready to go trick-or-treating!. In the search for candy, you’re likely to see ghosts, witches—and in Virginia, one type of candy-seeker who might not be allowed. The possible prohibition has some people wondering, like...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
allamericanatlas.com

13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today

Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Introducing the 980 Express

NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

NSU students alarmed by wave of on-campus car break-ins

NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Norfolk State University are growing tired of car break-ins happening on campus. One victim told 13News Now it's a worsening problem that the university needs to tackle head-on. The student, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retribution, said the car break-ins, for one, pose safety concerns. She said she has noticed the issue this semester especially.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed

NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

