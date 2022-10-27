ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

This TikToker Explained How She Got Upgraded On A WestJet Flight & All It Took Was Some Tears

A TikToker recently shared how she got a free upgrade on a WestJet flight from Edmonton, and the story is kind of wild. TikTok user @sophiakokolakis, whose username reads "Sophia Koko," shared that she was recently flying with the Canadian airline and was upgraded to "first class" (which many comments pointed out appeared to actually be premium economy) for free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy