Watch out for scam election calls and texts that are after your personal information
With Election Day just one week away, efforts to get your vote continues to heat up including robocalls and texts. While many of those calls and texts are legitimate, scammers are mixed in with those legit efforts.
Narcity
This TikToker Explained How She Got Upgraded On A WestJet Flight & All It Took Was Some Tears
A TikToker recently shared how she got a free upgrade on a WestJet flight from Edmonton, and the story is kind of wild. TikTok user @sophiakokolakis, whose username reads "Sophia Koko," shared that she was recently flying with the Canadian airline and was upgraded to "first class" (which many comments pointed out appeared to actually be premium economy) for free.
Facebook likely has your contact info — even if you never signed up for its services. Here's how to remove it.
If any of your friends shared their address books with Facebook, the company likely has your contact info — even if you've never used its services.
