Four Plays that Swung UTEP’s 24-13 Loss to MTSU

In disappointing fashion, the UTEP football squad dropped an important conference matchup against Middle Tennessee, 24-13, Saturday night at the Sun Bowl. In front of just 10,727 fans on homecoming night, the Miners gave up 378 yards of total offense to MTSU, while only scoring 13 points in a game filled with missed opportunities for the home team.
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?

Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School

Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico

It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
4 El Paso Businesses Who Have Also Cut Ties with Kanye West

Kanye West, or Ye, is giving everyone a lesson in free speech. He's free to express his opinion but that doesn't stop him from facing the consequences of that free speech. In light of recent events, many brand have decided to end their partnerships with the rapper. From the Gap to Adidas (which is the one everyone was waiting for), all these businesses no longer wish to be associated with Ye.
Older El Pasoans Fondly React to Club ‘101’ Resurrection

There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso

It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso

Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
