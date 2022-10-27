Read full article on original website
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Four Plays that Swung UTEP’s 24-13 Loss to MTSU
In disappointing fashion, the UTEP football squad dropped an important conference matchup against Middle Tennessee, 24-13, Saturday night at the Sun Bowl. In front of just 10,727 fans on homecoming night, the Miners gave up 378 yards of total offense to MTSU, while only scoring 13 points in a game filled with missed opportunities for the home team.
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
Former El Paso TV News Anchor Appears On NBC’s The Today Show
It’s been almost a year since former KVIA weekend anchor (and one of my fave Mijos) J.C. Navarrete left the borderland to call Chicago home and he’s already getting some time on national television!. JC currently works as an anchor and reporter for NBC-5 in Chicago and a...
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda, Parade Saturday at El Paso Zoo Day of the Dead Celebration
Those looking to celebrate Dia de los Muertos on a smaller scale than the huge Dia de los Muertos Festival going downtown can do so at the zoo. The El Paso Zoo will be holding its own family-friendly community celebration that will include live entertainment, a parade, and a Day of the Dead alter.
What is the Massive Concrete Structure Going Up in Eastlake?
If you’ve driven by far east El Paso County around where the Eastlake Marketplace is you’ve no doubt noticed two things: (1.) how much traffic there is in the area now, and (2.) how it’s booming with all kinds of new construction. Perhaps you’ve also become aware...
El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico
It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
4 El Paso Businesses Who Have Also Cut Ties with Kanye West
Kanye West, or Ye, is giving everyone a lesson in free speech. He's free to express his opinion but that doesn't stop him from facing the consequences of that free speech. In light of recent events, many brand have decided to end their partnerships with the rapper. From the Gap to Adidas (which is the one everyone was waiting for), all these businesses no longer wish to be associated with Ye.
El Pasoans Can Help Chico The Chihuahua Win Three Mascot Hall Of Fame Awards
El Paso’s favorite Chihuahua Mascot, Chico, is up for a few a few awards in the mascot hall of fame this year and it’s up to us to help him win if not one, but all three of those awards!. The Mascot Hall of Fame celebrates mascots in...
Can El Paso Make a Bigger and Better Monster Taco Than This?
Tacos and soccer, two of my favorite things! Eating tacos at a soccer match, now we're talking!. FC Dallas' Monster Taco is going viral after it was caught being eaten on camera by Fox Soccer commentators, who only had this to say:. "Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos!" So...
Older El Pasoans Fondly React to Club ‘101’ Resurrection
There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!
4 Unique El Paso Bakeries To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
We all have cravings for something sweet & we have no shortage of bakeries in El Paso. Some are truly unique experiences that are worth a visit. 1. Arcoris Fine Bakery: Have you ever wanted a Dragonball Z cake,. or a Sonic cake?. or a cake that shows your love...
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso
It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
8 Unique Bars You Can Find In Downtown El Paso
Going to Downtown El Paso is an experience; with so many restaurants, museums, theaters, Southwest University baseball park, San Jacinto Plaza... there's a lot to take in. But with so many places there, there's bound to be some places that perhaps you haven't been to yet. Well are 10 unique...
Here’s Why El Paso Artist Tino Ortega Chose “Con Huevos” As His Latest Mylar Balloon Mural
Oh, El Paso. This is why we can’t have nice things. Because someone always has to question things!. The latest mural in El Paso’s 3-D Mylar Balloon series has a few El Pasoans questioning why the specific phrase was used. Tino Ortega has made it his mission to...
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
