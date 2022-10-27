ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream

(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests

When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

WHCLOUTCHART

Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee. Here's the hard truth of redistricting: As the Keystone State loses population, its clout on Capitol Hill also declines. The post Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy