Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream
(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
