Republicans outraise Democrats across the board in statewide races

COLUMBUS — Campaign contributions are not votes, but Republican incumbents seeking to hold on to statewide executive office have far out-raised their Democratic challengers across the board this election cycle.

That means, with the possible exception of the race for governor, that Democrats have largely been unable to effectively compete on TV airwaves with their better-funded opponents with just days remaining before Election Day.

A Republican, Gov. Mike DeWine's fund-raising prowess has continued unabated. He reported raising $1.3 million over the last three weeks and still had a robust $7 million banked after spending $6.8 million. His biggest single benefactor was the Ohio Republican Party at $400,000.

That has allowed him to blanket TV airtime with ads touting big job deals with the likes of Intel and Ford.

Of course, it didn't hurt that he walked into his re-election campaign with his committee already sitting on a total $4 million loan that he'd personally made over prior election cycles.

“With just 12 days until Election Day, our campaign continues to well out-raise our Democrat opponent,” Mr. DeWine's campaign manager, Brenton Temple, said. “Our fund-raising numbers reflect the same enthusiasm for Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted that we are hearing from voters as they travel the state every day to meet with voters.

“We look forward to voters showing that same energy at the ballot box on Nov. 8,” he said.

His Democratic opponent, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, has also enjoyed healthy fund-raising, but nowhere near enough to offset Mr. DeWine's advantage. As a result, she has recently relied heavily on 15-second ads, half the typical length, to criticize the GOP's grip on state government and the governor's signing of the latest law restricting access to abortion.

She reported raising $645,999 during the latest cycle. She spent $3.8 million and still had a bank balance of $745,393. Her biggest donor was the Ohio Democratic Party at $50,000.

“Since the beginning, our campaign has been powered by grassroots support from all across Ohio,” said Brian Sowyrda, Whaley campaign manager. “Nan and [running mate Cheryl Stephens] come from the working class and, as governor and lieutenant governor, they’ll always put Ohio’s working families first.

“Ohioans deserve a government that protects their freedoms, that makes their communities safer, and that fights to lower their costs, and that’s what they’ll get with Nan and Cheryl,” he said.

Baldwin Wallace University's final Ohio Pulse Poll on Thursday showed Mr. DeWine with a 17-point lead over Ms. Whaley, consistent with a number of other recent polls. The governor is performing particularly well with independents.

Thursday provided the final glimpse of the fund-raising health of the campaigns prior to the Nov. 8 election. Absentee and early in-person voting have been under way since Oct. 12. While candidates have reported monthly on the money they've been taking in, this marks the first time that expenditures have been reported since their post-primary reports.

The secretary of state's office this week reported that requests for absentee ballots and early in-person voting are running 1.8 percent ahead of the same point in the 2018 mid-term election. Of those, 135,889 have already voted in person, well ahead of 2018's numbers, while 940,160 have voted by mail, slightly below four years ago.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Dave Yost reported raising $95,294, spending $2.6 million, and having a remaining balance of $1.1 million in his bid to keep his job as the state's top attorney and law enforcement official for four more years.

By comparison, his opponent, state Rep. Jeff Crossman (D., Parma), raised $68,689 and spent $332.498. He still had $173,360 in the bank, but the lopsidedness of the cash race has left him without the money to compete with Mr. Yost on TV.

SECRETARY OF STATE

The financial contest in the race to be Ohio's top elections official and keeper of business records remains completely lopsided with Republican incumbent Frank LaRose raking in the cash for re-election.

He reported taking in $215,563 in the last few weeks, spending $2.3 million over the last several months, and still having $586,840 in cash on hand.

His Democratic challenger, Forest Park Councilman Chelsea Clark, reported raising a comparatively dismal $17,025 with $32,920 still in the bank just days out from the election.

In turn, the independent podcaster trying to flank him from the right, Terpsehore P. Maras, did not raise a penny this cycle, but spent $55,953 of her prior balance, leaving the campaign with $26,058.

AUDITOR

It was a similar story in the race for the state's top bookkeeper. Incumbent Republican Keith Faber raised $115,307, spent $645,558, and had $1.3 million left in the bank.

After a healthy radio campaign, his ads recently went up on TV where Democratic opponent Taylor Sappington has been unable to complete.

The Nelsonville city auditor reported raising $32,826 with $77,042 still in the bank.

TREASURER

Republican incumbent Robert Sprague, the former Ohio House member from Findlay, wants to remain the state government’s top investor and banker, and the vast majority of campaign contributors are betting on him in this race. He reported raising $85,729 and spending $1 million while still having banked $337,030.

That compares to the $11,641 raised by his challenger, Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer, the smallest haul of any of the Democratic candidates for statewide office. He still had $36,574 in the bank.

SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE

While a bulk of TV ads are being financed by outside groups seeking to influence the direction of Ohio's high court, the two candidates for chief justice have been competitive in their campaign fund-raising.

Justice Sharon Kennedy, the Republican, raised $305,959, the most of any statewide candidate other than governor. She spent $1.6 million and still had $471,752 in cash on hand.

Justice Jennifer Brunner reported raising $136,481, spending $411,828, and having a remaining balance of $665,306.

The winner will replace Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, who must retire because of her age.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

The court, which likely has key decisions ahead of it on issues like abortion and redistricting, currently has a 4-3 Republican majority. Control of the court is up for grabs this cycle with three seats on the ballot.

Justice Pat DeWine, a Republican and son of the governor, seeks a second six-year term opposite Democratic Judge Marilyn Zayas, of the Cincinnati-based 1st District Court of Appeals.

The incumbent reported raising $282,235, spending $1.4 million, and having $231,527 still on hand while Judge Zayas raised $147,194, spent $405,309, and banked $367,952.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Republican incumbent Justice Pat Fischer wants a second six-year term. He raised $212,594 and still had a cash balance of $888,038. His committee still had unpaid loans of $39,600 owed to himself and his wife on its books.

Meanwhile, Columbus-based 10th District Court of Appeals judge Terri Jamison, the Democrat, reported raising $165,930 with $400,414 still on hand. The committee owes nearly $3,800 in debts and loans to the candidate.

U.S. HOUSE-DISTRICT 9

Thursday was also the deadline for congressional candidates to file their pre-general reports. The reports can show how much money is being thrown at the race for U.S. House in the final push to the election. Financial activity from Oct.1 to Oct. 19 was included.

The district encompasses all of Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa, Erie, Sandusky, Williams, and Defiance counties, and part of northeast Wood County. Long-time incumbent Marcy Kaptur, a Toledo Democrat, faces a challenge from first-time GOP candidate J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton.

Mr. Majewski has spent more than he has raised in October, bringing in $59,350 compared to spending $148,592 in the 19-day period. He still holds over six figures in his campaign coffers with $153,688 on hand with an outstanding debt of $11,703. He’s officially crossed the million-dollar mark for the election cycle, raising $1,019,262 total.

A pre-general report for Ms. Kaptur was not immediately available via the Federal Elections Commission website. Her quarterly report filed on Oct. 15 covered financial activity from the beginning of July through the end of September. During that period, she raised just over $1 million, spent $1.7 million, and still had $1.1 million on hand.

OHIO HOUSE-DISTRICT 42

The new 42nd District will span much of South Toledo along the Maumee River, encompass the city of Maumee, and stretch to surrounding communities in southern and western Lucas County, including Holland, Waterville, and Whitehouse.

It is one of the few in the area that features an incumbent. Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township) faces a Democratic challenge from local union leader Erika White of Springfield Township.

Mr. Merrin has outraised Ms. White but has also spent significantly on his re-election bid. He brought in $137,400 last period while receiving $151,314 in in-kind contributions. He has $108,819 on hand with an $80,000 outstanding loan owed to the candidate.

Ms. White continues to be one of the area's top Democratic fund-raisers among House candidates, bringing in $74,284 while having spent $55,024. She enters the final stretch with slightly more cash on hand than Mr. Merrin at $118,012 with no outstanding loans.

OHIO HOUSE-DISTRICT 41

The 41st District includes northern Lucas County from the Berkey-Sylvania area to Point Place, Washington Township, Oregon, and Jerusalem Township.

Democrat Nancy Larson, of Sylvania, and Republican attorney Josh Williams, of Oregon, are the candidates for the open seat. Ms. Larson raised $49,150 and received $23,182 worth of in-kind contributions. She spent $34,555 and was sitting on a healthy reserve of $49,445 in cash.

A pre-general report for Mr. Williams was not available on the secretary of state's website for Mr. Williams as of 5 p.m., an hour after the state reporting deadline. According to his most recent report covering September’s activity, he had raised $28,198.

OHIO HOUSE-DISTRICT 44

The 44th covers South, central, and East Toledo, and stretches into northern Wood and western Ottawa counties, covering the Northwood, Walbridge, Genoa, and Elmore areas.

The race features two Toledo residents running as first-time candidates against each other. Democrat Elgin Rogers, Jr., who currently works for the Lucas County commissioners, outraised Republican Marine veteran and project manager Roy Palmer III.

Mr. Rogers has gotten a boost from the Ohio Democratic Party and PACs, raising $11,860 and receiving another $9,561 from in-kind contributions. He’s spent $26,735 and has $12,778 remaining in his campaign coffers.

A pre-general report for Mr. Palmer was not available on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website by the 4 p.m. deadline. His most recent report from September showed his campaign as raising just $949.

OHIO HOUSE-DISTRICT 43

Candidates in the 43rd seek to represent an area that encompasses West and southwest Toledo, the Old West End, and Ottawa Hills.

Toledo City Councilman Michele Grim is on the ballot for Democrats and has outraised GOP opponent Wendi Hendricks, a local business owner from Ottawa Hills.

Ms. Grim raised $13,260 in the last period with just $1,050 spent on her campaign. Thanks to a loan of $27,500, she still has $20,281 on hand.

A pre-general report for Ms. Hendricks was not available as of late Thursday afternoon. Her most recent report–a post-August primary filing–showed her as raising just $2,731 and spending $4,869 on her campaign.

OHIO HOUSE-DISTRICT 75

The contest to represent most of Wood County in Columbus is not a close one in terms of fund-raising. Incumbent Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg) is far ahead of Democratic opponent and Perrysburg City Councilman Jan Materni.

Mr. Ghanbari raised $75,583 and received $51,013 in in-kind contributions, spent $114,152, and has a healthy $70,065 remaining on hand.

Ms. Materni has raised $4,671 and received $2,733 through in-kind contributions. Her campaign spent $5,705 last period and she has $12,481 on hand with a $1,775 loan outstanding.