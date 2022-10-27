Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
Julian Lennon Releases Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Music Video for “Lucky Ones”
Julian Lennon has released his latest offering for music fans: an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, “Lucky Ones.”. The Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer dropped the up-tempo song with the hope of inspiring “hope and unity,” according to a press statement. The anthemic, hooky song is meant to remind listeners that we are all the “lucky ones” to be on Earth, here today.
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
Shane MacGowen shares sweet photos with Kate Moss at an exhibition of his personal artwork
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGown might be renowned for his musical abilities, but has recently channelled his creativity into art. The Fairytale of NewYork star has had a number of his pieces of original artwork shown in an exhibition titled The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold in the Andipa Gallery in London.
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More Inclusive
A scene from 'Everybody Dance.'Photo courtesy of Dan Watt. The idea that dance is for everybody and every body is one that is often echoed through the arts, but not every dance educator follows through with that mission unless you're Bonnie Schlachte. She's the founder and director of Ballet For All Kids in Agoura Hills, California, the first ballet studio that offers classical ballet education to children of all abilities.
Premiere: Jude Flannery Releases Neil Young-Inspired Debut ‘Quiet By Your Side,’ Video for “Fighters”
There’s something about Neil Young that lit a fire in Jude Flannery. Young’s 1992 album Harvest Moon had a particular impact on the Philadelphia-based artist since it served as part of the soundtrack of a snapshot in time when Flannery first moved to New York City in the early 1990s, and a moment of “immense personal growth” for the artist.
Take a Look Inside This Trippy 'Curved Space' Home for Sale in Upstate New York
Whether you're house shopping or you're looking for some design inspiration, browsing through Zillow's weirdest and coolest listings can be of huge help. Luckily, there are even Twitter profiles that do the job for you, and highlight the platform's wildest findings for you to admire. The account Zillow Gone Wild recently shed a light on a particularly interesting house for sale in Woodstock, NY.
Emerging Artist “KOLEKLEIN” Unleashes Bass Heavy Neck Breaker In Debut Single “FEMBOT"
KOLEKLEIN has made waves with his debut track FEMBOT. Currently featured in 20+ music blogs, amassing 46K+ followers on Instagram & over 70k total streams. The rising star brings a refreshing yet massive sound to the Dubstep scene. The artist paints a vivid picture of the future and a cyberpunk style reality that takes the listener on an adventure & adrenaline rush. Some could say the new sound could be enjoyed by an audience that haven't had the experience of listening to EDM music. FEMBOT is a great track to introduce your ears to something new and energizing.
The International Anime Music Festival Is Coming to North America
The very first International Anime Music Festival will make its debut this February 6, beginning in Vancouver, Canada. After that, it will go to 36 other avenues across North America, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, Pittsburgh, Mexico City and more. And who will be on stage?
Review: Best of the Beatles… A Revolver Revelation
The Beatles/Revolver (box set edition/Universal) While Sgt. Pepper has long been considered the early apex of the Beatles’ early accomplishments, it could be argued…and effectively so…that it was Revolver that represented the band’s ultimate achievement. Still, that prognosis is complicated by the fact that in America, their releases were abbreviated and in some cases bastardized in the fact that up until Pepper, songs from one UK album were omitted or grafted onto other releases in order to accommodate marketing schedules or the need to limit the number of tracks any one American album could include. In the U.S., that meant 12 songs, whereas, in England, 14 songs were the standard.
Sun Ra Arkestra: Living Sky review – Marshall Allen keeps the cosmic flame alive
In his biography Space Is the Place, documenting the life, times and boundless dreams of Arkestra leader Sun Ra, John F Szwed described Ra’s vivid presence amid “a cockpit of electronics” at the heart of his uniquely theatrical band on a college gig in the 1960s: “Sun Ra was in the house,” Szwed wrote, “and in his universe.” That universe was a unique merger of 1930s big-band swing, bebop, free-jazz, prototypical electronics, Afro-futurism, sci-fi, Egyptology and more. His legacy rolls on, almost three decades after his departure from the planet he believed he was only briefly visiting from his real home on Saturn.
Navy Blue review – Oona Doherty’s dark night of the soul
An awful lot has happened to Oona Doherty since she rolled out of the boot of a car to perform Hope Hunt and the Ascension into Lazarus, a short solo about working-class masculinity. That was first performed in 2015 and the piece was the precursor to Hard to Be Soft: A Belfast Prayer, a 2019 hymn to the soul of her home town of Belfast. Both announced her as a major talent in contemporary dance.
A Pop-Up Bar Based on Disney's 'The Santa Clause' Is Coming to NYC
This winter, Santa Claus' home is moving from Lapland to NYC's backyard. From November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is opening a magical Winter Wonderland at Watermark inspired by Disney's upcoming series The Santa Clauses, a continuation of the classic The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Guests will get the chance to walk through Santa's house and through candy cane pillars, and they will be able to sit into a cozy armchair and snap a few photos in front of the fireplace in Santa's own living room. There will also be a gingerbread house bar, where seasonal treats and drinks will be served.
Angel Olsen Chases Creativity on Album ‘Big Time’—“I’m Proud of This Record for a Number of Reasons”
Angel Olsen is looking for a cat-sitter. She released her latest LP, Big Time, on June 3, and was hitting the road in a few weeks for a big summer and fall tour to support the record, her first since Whole New Mess in 2020. She had many dates ahead of her—so many, in fact, that her manager joked about recording her verbal agreements so she can’t exact revenge later for the many stops. (Olsen laughs when sharing this detail.) But what’s not a laughing matter is that she needed to find someone to watch her cat as she traveled with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker for their Wild Hearts Tour. Olsen, who is a genre unto herself, breathy and moody as a singer, poignant and beautiful as a performer, has high expectations for whoever will watch her feline.
These Are the Candies New Yorkers Love the Most, Divided by Neighborhood
It's officially Halloweekend, which means delicious candy is officially the daily priority. New Yorkers are very peculiar when it comes to choosing their favorite piece of candy. According to new data released by Getir, the rapid delivery grocery service, different neighborhoods have different tastes, too. Depending on the area of...
Watch Andrea Bocelli Sing ‘Ave Maria’ During a Rare Performance in Vatican City
Legendary singer Andrea Bocelli has graced the world with his voice once again during a rare performance in Vatican City. On October 2, Bocelli took to St. Peter's Square to perform Ave Maria, perhaps the most famous lyrical prayer in the Christian faith. Bocelli, who hasn't performed in Vatican City since 2015, was there to celebrate a new light display called "Follow Me: The Life of St. Peter," which ran until October 16.
