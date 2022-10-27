ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HJK 1-2 Roma: Jose Mourinho's men boost hopes of progressing in Europa League after Tammy Abraham and Stephan El Shaarawy strike either side of half-time to secure slender victory

By David Wood for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Tammy Abraham and Stephan El Shaarawy scored either side of half-time as Roma boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stage in the Europa League.

Abraham opened the scoring with a header in the 41st minute but Perparim Hetemaj levelled for the home side.

Stephan El Shaarawy's deflected shot secured victory just after the hour mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330W3A_0ipOZyGh00
Striker Tammy Abraham scored the first goal as Roma claimed a narrow win in Finland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435b4s_0ipOZyGh00
A Pellegrini free kick was floated into the box and Abraham directed his header into the corner

MATCH FACTS

HJK: Hazard, Hoskonen, Halme, Peltola, Soiri, Lingman, Vaananen, Browne,Hostikka,Hetemaj (Boujellab 69),Olusanya (Abubakari 46).

Subs Not Used: Saksela, Toivio, Riku Riski, Tannander, Martic, Radulovic, Terho, Tanaka,Serrarens,Yli-Kokko.

Booked: Halme,Abubakari.

Goals: Hetemaj 54.

Roma: Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Vina, Zalewski, Cristante (Kumbulla 84),Camara (Bove 78), El Shaarawy (Spinazzola 89),Volpato (Faticanti 77), Pellegrini (Shomurodov 77),Abraham.

Subs Not Used: Karsdorp, Belotti, Boer, Tripi, Cherubini, Svilar.

Booked: Mancini, Rui Patricio, Spinazzola.

Goals: Abraham 41,Hoskonen 62 og.

Ref: Tiago Martins (Portugal).

Real Betis had earlier done the Giallorossi a favour in the early kick-off by beating Ludogorets 1-0, meaning Roma now go joint second with the Bulgarians before their head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, as Ludogorets won their first meeting, Roma need the victory to go through to the last-16.

El Shaarawy told UEFA.com: 'To pass the round we still have to beat Ludogorets but it was important to win, for us, for morale and for all the fans who have covered thousands of kilometres to support us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WP0gn_0ipOZyGh00
Stephan El Shaarawy (R) secured victory with a deflected shot just after the hour mark

