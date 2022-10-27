ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

usf.edu

Hurricane Ian whips up the incidence of a serious bacterial infection

Vibrio vulnificus is an infection that is dramatically on the rise since Hurricane Ian hit the gulf coast of Florida late last month. It’s a bacterial infection that can turn very bad very quickly. It occurs naturally and thrives in warm, brackish water, which many of us were surrounded by as we cleaned up the storm’s damage.
FLORIDA STATE
luxesource.com

In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family

Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

North Manatee County to get second major medical facility

North Manatee County is primed to get its second major medical facility. The latest one comes from HCA Florida Healthcare, which plans to build a medical center that will anchor a health-oriented complex in North River Ranch, a master-planned community in Parrish. Dubbed the North River Ranch Village Center, it will be home to mixed-use spaces like an organic grocer, restaurants, fitness center and a brewery, according to a statement. The center is on the northeast corner of Moccasin Wallow Road and Fort Hamer Road.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Mote Marine's shark tank diver had love for aquariums while growing up: 'I’ve always been amazed by sharks'

SARASOTA, Fla. - Divers have admiration from every child visiting an aquarium, and most of the big kids too. They're just as cool as the fish they're surrounded by. "I don’t think 12-year-old me would be surprised I’m working at Mote because that was the plan all along," said Rachel Ayala, senior aquarium biologist at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE

