Bay News 9
Equine therapy center in Manatee County aims to help with mental health
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — One equine therapy center in Manatee County has had an increase in families requesting appointments to help kids and teens with mental health issues. An equine therapy center in Manatee County has had an increase in families requesting appointments to help kids and teens with mental health issues.
usf.edu
Hurricane Ian whips up the incidence of a serious bacterial infection
Vibrio vulnificus is an infection that is dramatically on the rise since Hurricane Ian hit the gulf coast of Florida late last month. It’s a bacterial infection that can turn very bad very quickly. It occurs naturally and thrives in warm, brackish water, which many of us were surrounded by as we cleaned up the storm’s damage.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
fsunews.com
Gov. Ron Desantis eases voting restrictions to counties affected by Hurricane Ian
On Oct. 13, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a suspension of voting restrictions on counties affected by Hurricane Ian. This executive order affects voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. This comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections of the three counties. The executive order calls...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
luxesource.com
In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family
Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
businessobserverfl.com
North Manatee County to get second major medical facility
North Manatee County is primed to get its second major medical facility. The latest one comes from HCA Florida Healthcare, which plans to build a medical center that will anchor a health-oriented complex in North River Ranch, a master-planned community in Parrish. Dubbed the North River Ranch Village Center, it will be home to mixed-use spaces like an organic grocer, restaurants, fitness center and a brewery, according to a statement. The center is on the northeast corner of Moccasin Wallow Road and Fort Hamer Road.
usf.edu
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
businessobserverfl.com
CEO, president named at Sarasota community, human services nonprofit
After a few years in Kansas, Helene Lotman is shedding the winter months for something a little more warmer — a life in Sarasota — as the newest CEO and president of the JFCS of the Suncoast. Lotman, with over 30 years experience in diverse global business and...
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
fox13news.com
Habitat for Humanity offering free furniture vouchers to help Hurricane Ian victims replace their belongings
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Up and down the streets of Englewood, belongings ruined by Hurricane Ian are tossed to the curb. "It's definitely emotionally taxing," said Amanda Nelson. Nelson was lucky — flooding didn't make its way into her home, but across the street, her neighbors lost everything. "There's tons...
Heartache remains in Florida 1 month after Hurricane Ian's unimaginable destruction
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian unleashed fury on the Southwest Florida coast as survivors return to ruins, starting a long recovery process.
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
fox13news.com
Mote Marine's shark tank diver had love for aquariums while growing up: 'I’ve always been amazed by sharks'
SARASOTA, Fla. - Divers have admiration from every child visiting an aquarium, and most of the big kids too. They're just as cool as the fish they're surrounded by. "I don’t think 12-year-old me would be surprised I’m working at Mote because that was the plan all along," said Rachel Ayala, senior aquarium biologist at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
