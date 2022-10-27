Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Second week of early voting begins
Polling sites are now open for day seven of early voting. Voters have until Friday to go to the polls ahead of Election Day. A 538 estimate puts the two congressional races at a dead heat, and both sides are making themselves seen. "They're going to represent us, they're a...
KHOU
VERIFY: Changes to November election due to Texas Senate Bill 1
One change is drive-thru voting. Although this option will no longer be available, there will be a curbside voting option at every polling location.
MySanAntonio
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has […]
KHOU
Election 2022: Abbott holds lead as early voting continues across Texas
TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, there have been over 3 million votes cast in early voting across Texas, but that’s on track to be lower than the two previous election cycles around this same time period. Political experts said low turnout is relatively good news for incumbent...
kurv.com
Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing
A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer. The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Drug smugglers sentenced to 17 years federal prison
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men have been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and meth — hidden in car batteries. Victor Hugo Gil-Martinez, 28, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Rosas, who were both illegally residing in Edinburg, were ordered to federal prison, a […]
O’Rourke to campaign across Valley ahead of Election Day
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to discuss key topics and encourage communities to vote. Many of O’Rourke’s supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. Supporters are rallying for the community to cast […]
Texas man gets prison for murder over money owed on rooster fights
A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights.
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 205 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 205 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a four-day period from Oct. 28 through 31. The people who...
KRGV
McAllen to offer amnesty program
Those who owe money on a traffic ticket in McAllen and skipped out on court are in luck. An amnesty program will begin Tuesday through the McAllen Municipal Court. The failure to be appear charge will be waived if fines are paid off. There will be no late fees or...
KRGV
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill
Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
Hidalgo County begins work to improve drainage at Edinburg subdivision
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New efforts got underway Monday to improve drainage in a portion of Edinburg. Hidalgo County Precinct 4 broke ground Monday morning on flooding improvements for the Hoehn Subdivision at the cross streets of Ebony and Ivory streets. The Hoehn Stormwater Management project is located at the intersection of Monte Cristo and […]
KXAN
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
Texas AG Ken Paxton campaign ad blasts Dem opponent on Border Patrol comments, features widow of late officer
Incumbent Ken Paxton released a powerful campaign advertisement on Saturday across Texas telling the story of border agent, Freddie Vasquez, who died in the line of duty.
megadoctornews.com
Brownsville Drops to Level 1 On Threat Level Matrix
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Effective 10-31-2022, the City of Brownsville has decreased the threat level matrix to level one due to a decline in COVID-19 cases. During the last few months, virus transmission rates have been steadily lowering, the city encourages citizens to resume normal contact with others unless sick.
