Hidalgo County, TX

KRGV

Second week of early voting begins

Polling sites are now open for day seven of early voting. Voters have until Friday to go to the polls ahead of Election Day. A 538 estimate puts the two congressional races at a dead heat, and both sides are making themselves seen. "They're going to represent us, they're a...
MySanAntonio

Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing

A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer. The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Drug smugglers sentenced to 17 years federal prison

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men have been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and meth — hidden in car batteries. Victor Hugo Gil-Martinez, 28, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Rosas, who were both illegally residing in Edinburg, were ordered to federal prison, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

O’Rourke to campaign across Valley ahead of Election Day

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to discuss key topics and encourage communities to vote. Many of O’Rourke’s supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. Supporters are rallying for the community to cast […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

McAllen to offer amnesty program

Those who owe money on a traffic ticket in McAllen and skipped out on court are in luck. An amnesty program will begin Tuesday through the McAllen Municipal Court. The failure to be appear charge will be waived if fines are paid off. There will be no late fees or...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill

Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
EDINBURG, TX
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
megadoctornews.com

Brownsville Drops to Level 1 On Threat Level Matrix

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Effective 10-31-2022, the City of Brownsville has decreased the threat level matrix to level one due to a decline in COVID-19 cases. During the last few months, virus transmission rates have been steadily lowering, the city encourages citizens to resume normal contact with others unless sick.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

