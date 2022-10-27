Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Related
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace
Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: When is it? Who's on the move?
The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and already we've seen a flurry of deals. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports. Chiefs add Kadarius Toney to arsenal (Oct. 27) The Kansas City Chiefs acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in...
Yardbarker
Will Tennessee be at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff ranking?
With an offense that has arguably been the most dominant unit in football this season, it's difficult to suggest otherwise. On Saturday, they defeated No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. The No. 3 Volunteers racked up 422 yards of offense. Entering Saturday's game, they were averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
4-star center Assane Diop sets commitment date, down to 3 schools
On3 Consensus four-star recruit Assane Diop will announce his college commitment on Tuesday, November 15th. The 6-foot-10 center out of Denver (Colo.) Accelerated Schools is down to three schools: Colorado, Arkansas, and Seton Hall. Diop has visited each of his finalists officially. The big man also received offers from Auburn,...
Yardbarker
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
Yardbarker
Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
Yardbarker
TJ Watt Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game
Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a pectoral injury, and not coincidentally, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled. The team ranks 22nd in points allowed, 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed, although it has held its last two opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, under 20 points.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil
According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts would “move heaven and earth” to trade the contract of QB Matt Ryan now that they have no plans on going back to him as their starting quarterback. However, La Canfora mentions that Ryan’s contract and the poor play from this...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
lastwordonsports.com
Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
Bears not expected to trade LB Roquan Smith
Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.
Report: Ravens Running Back Gus Edwards Has 'Minor' Injury
The Ravens got some good news when they learned that running back Gus Edwards reportedly suffered just a "minor" hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels takes the blame after ugly shutout loss to Saints
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a humiliating 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, falling to 2-5 on the season. After the game, head coach Josh McDaniels took the blame for the Raiders' first shutout loss since 2006. "If you're going to point a finger, point it at...
Comments / 0