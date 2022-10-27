Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Giants Have "Particular Interest" In Trade For 1 Wide Receiver
The New York Giants made a splash on Thursday, trading away wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick. With Toney no longer on the roster, the G-Men could scan the trade market for an upgrade at wide receiver. According...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
Stefon Diggs Ran Out of the Tunnel With the Packers Talking Trash to Jaire Alexander
VIDEO: Stefon Diggs versus Jahre Alexander in the tunnel.
Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade
Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Channel 3000
Bakhtiari, Watson active for Packers in game against Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two big names are set to return to the field Sunday night when the Packers take on the Bills. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Christian Watson are listed as active ahead of Sunday’s game. Linebacker Rashan Gary is also expected to take the field.
Giants receive great news on TE Daniel Bellinger after surgery
The New York Giants sustained a number of injuries on the offensive side of the football in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They lost right tackle Evan Neal to a sprained MCL, left guard Ben Bredeson to a knee injury, and starting rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to a broken eye socket.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?
The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup. Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ... Here's a look at the Bills inactives ... OT Spencer Brown. WR Isaiah Hodgins. DT...
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
The Green Bay Packers will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night without their two top receivers, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inactive vs. Bills
The Green Bay Packers can’t catch a break along the offensive line during the 2022 season. Elgton Jenkins, who moved back to left guard last week, is inactive against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Packers listed him as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. Per...
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (hamstring) active for Packers in Week 8
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is why he missed practice during the week. Despite that, he has received the green light to take the field against the best team in football.
TMZ.com
Troy Aikman Shows Off Arm In Viral 'Eight Can Challenge' Video
Watch out, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush ... Troy Aikman showed he's still got magic left in his right arm -- knockin' down 12 beer cans with two, pinpoint 20-yard throws!!. The Dallas Cowboys legend hit a field in Texas to complete the feat -- and while he tells TMZ Sports the footage might not be "100 percent" real ... he did say the accuracy he showcased in the vid is legit!!
Packers Reportedly 'Dark Horse' To Trade For Notable Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks has been a highly-discussed name ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline. Multiple teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Texans wide receiver — including the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The Green Bay Packers are reportedly considered a "dark-horse" candidate to get a deal done.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Hannah Lewis, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend
Bailey Zappe has many New England Patriots fans divided about his skills on the gridiron. But one person in his corner long before he was an NFL quarterback is cheering him on. Hannah Lewis became part of the NFL WAG community when her beau was selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, she’s been drawing the attention of Patriots fans at games and online. They want to know more about Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend. So we reveal her background in this Hannah Lewis wiki.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff
The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
