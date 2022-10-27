ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
ClutchPoints

The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Channel 3000

Bakhtiari, Watson active for Packers in game against Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two big names are set to return to the field Sunday night when the Packers take on the Bills. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Christian Watson are listed as active ahead of Sunday’s game. Linebacker Rashan Gary is also expected to take the field.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup. Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ... Here's a look at the Bills inactives ... OT Spencer Brown. WR Isaiah Hodgins. DT...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Christian Watson (hamstring) active for Packers in Week 8

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is why he missed practice during the week. Despite that, he has received the green light to take the field against the best team in football.
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Troy Aikman Shows Off Arm In Viral 'Eight Can Challenge' Video

Watch out, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush ... Troy Aikman showed he's still got magic left in his right arm -- knockin' down 12 beer cans with two, pinpoint 20-yard throws!!. The Dallas Cowboys legend hit a field in Texas to complete the feat -- and while he tells TMZ Sports the footage might not be "100 percent" real ... he did say the accuracy he showcased in the vid is legit!!
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Packers Reportedly 'Dark Horse' To Trade For Notable Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks has been a highly-discussed name ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline. Multiple teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Texans wide receiver — including the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The Green Bay Packers are reportedly considered a "dark-horse" candidate to get a deal done.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Hannah Lewis, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend

Bailey Zappe has many New England Patriots fans divided about his skills on the gridiron. But one person in his corner long before he was an NFL quarterback is cheering him on. Hannah Lewis became part of the NFL WAG community when her beau was selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, she’s been drawing the attention of Patriots fans at games and online. They want to know more about Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend. So we reveal her background in this Hannah Lewis wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff

The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
CHICAGO, IL

