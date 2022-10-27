ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A quarter...
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
Kforce (KFRC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Kforce (KFRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.87%. A quarter ago,...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A quarter...
Tetra Technologies (TTI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 73.68%. A...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...

