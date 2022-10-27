San Diegans Can Name City’s New Mini Electric Street Sweeper

Example of a city of San Diego street sweeper in operation. Courtesy of the city

San Diegans are being given the chance to name the city’s new electric mini street sweeper, with the suggestion box open until Nov. 10, it was announced Thursday.

The city’s stormwater department will paint the mini sweeper blue as part of its Think Blue San Diego public outreach and education initiative. Over the next two weeks, San Diegans can help choose a name by following the city of San Diego and Think Blue on social media, including Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. They can also email thinkblue@sandiego.gov to submit suggestions.

“We’re looking for a name that best captures all that this little sweeper does to prevent pollution from reaching local waterways and the ocean,” Bethany Bezak, interim director of the stormwater department, said in a statement. “Being 100% electric, the mini sweeper helps the city reach its mobility, sustainability and climate action goals while keeping bike lanes and other narrow roadways free of trash and debris.”

Three finalists will be selected, and residents will be able to vote on their favorite at thinkblue.org from Nov. 10-23. The winner will be announced in late November.

The city’s fleet of 28 sweepers cover 2,700 miles of streets annually, removing 220,000 pounds of trash and debris — equivalent to the weight of 23 million single use, disposable cups.

According to the stormwater department, the electric mini sweeper — the only one of its kind in the city fleet — has zero emissions and operates far more quietly than a traditional sweeper, allowing operators to work early in the morning and late at night without disturbing residents.

— City News Service