ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMpSQ_0ipOHGEJ00
Construction crews work on San Diego’s West Mission Bay Drive bridge in 2019 . (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements.

The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects.

PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor organizations establishing terms and conditions of employment for specific projects.

Measure D’s passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, passed in 2012 that prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.

Proponents say lifting the PLA ban would keep San Diego from losing out on state funds for infrastructure, as state funding is not allowed on local construction projects in cities prohibiting PLAs.

Opponents argue San Diego has not lost out on any funding since Measure A’s passage because it contains an exemption allowing PLAs on projects “when such bans would lead to the forfeiture of state or federal funding.”

They also argue that Measure D would discriminate against the majority of local construction workers because they are not union members.

In a statement released Thursday by the Yes on D campaign, Newsom said, “Pass Measure D to ensure San Diego continues to receive your fair share of vital infrastructure funding. Republicans are trying to confuse San Diegans. Here’s the truth: Measure D safeguards San Diego’s future. Vote for San Diego. Vote Yes on Measure D.”

Other endorsements include Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, and Mayor Todd Gloria.

Those opposed to Measure D include Abdur Rahim-Hameed, president of the National Black Contractors Association, Al Abdallah, COO of the Urban League of San Diego County, and City Council member Chris Cate.

Measure D requires a simple majority to pass.

City News Service

Comments / 23

Butch-Chris Lintern
3d ago

If Gavin Newsom supports it. Vote against it. It’ll ruin your life.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Prevention Is the Missing Piece in San Diego’s Struggle Against Homelessness

Since December 2020, the city of San Diego has massively increased efforts to address and reduce homelessness. My City Council colleagues and I have partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to significantly increase the supply of shelter beds, we’ve purchased hotels that have been converted into temporary homes for people experiencing homelessness, and we’ve budgeted millions to alleviate the suffering of those on the streets and the corresponding impacts neighbors often experience when people are living on sidewalks or in canyons. Our partners on the County Board of Supervisors have also invested more and expanded their efforts in an unprecedented way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

unincorporated San Diego County

By Robin Joy Maxson, Chair, Ramona Community Planning Group and Member, County of San Diego Social Services Advisory Board. “SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, councilmembers, and county supervisors from each of the region's 19 local governments. Supplementing these voting members are advisory representatives from Imperial County, the U.S. Department of Defense, Caltrans, San Diego Unified Port District, Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District, San Diego County Water Authority, Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association, Mexico, and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Vote Centers Open Saturday with Multiple Early Voting Options

Voters can take advantage of early voting at 39 vote centers around San Diego County starting Saturday, with daily hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can visit any vote center – there are multiple North County, East and South County options, along with several city of San Diego locations – which provide a range of services. Find the best option at sdvote.com.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy