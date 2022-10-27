Read full article on original website
Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pulaski County High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
thecarrollnews.com
Cavs end skid, hammer James River
Josh Taib ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns Friday as Carroll County ended a seven-game losing streak with a 28-7 Three Rivers District victory over James River in Buchanan. Taib was a workhorse for the Cavaliers as he carried a whopping 42 times for 200 yards. Elijah Cox completed...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race
RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out. This is the first sellout of...
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
WHSV
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
cardinalnews.org
Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia
Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
Minor earthquake shakes part of western Virginia; schools closed
Usually, earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt by people. However, the epicenter of the quake occurred close to the surface.
Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot
A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
vaco.org
Visit Carroll County and the Carroll County Courthouse
Contractor: Ira Coltrane, S. Collier Jr., A.H. Mitchell and W.H. Sutherland. The building faces southwest and is a two story red colored brick and stone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Hillsville. The shape of the building is a “T” with north and south wings. The southwest front has a large portico with four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. There are three stone trimmed arches with stair cases in the outside arches. The window headers are stone. On the center of the roof is an octagonal white colored wood cupola. The roof is pitched. In the interior, the former courtroom was located on the second story. The courthouse is now the Carroll County Historical Courthouse.
WXII 12
Earthquake hits North Carolina-Virginia border, north of Sparta
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border around 5:30 a.m. The epicenter for the earthquake was nine miles north of Sparta, NC in Virginia. Sparta residents, like Joel Rea, said while they were initially surprised, the earthquake became an afterthought as the day went on. "My...
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in North Carolina, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit Monday night in Oak Ridge while trick-or-treating, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At about 7 p.m., two teenage girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV. One of […]
Clemmons home ‘total loss’ after large fire
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons. Fire crews came to the scene of the fire on Orchard Path Road after they were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a fire they believe started in the garage area of the home. The fire spread […]
fox5dc.com
Earthquake rattles southwest Virginia town
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled a southwest Virginia town early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck Independence, Virginia around 5:25 a.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
WDBJ7.com
I-81 clear after traffic delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All below incidents have been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages were causing traffic problems on I-81 Monday morning. On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle fire. The north...
WSLS
Two staff members hurt, one charged after hit and run at Christiansburg High School parking lot
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A 45-year-old is facing charges after a hit and run outside of Christiansburg High School that left two staff members injured, according to school officials. Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot on Tuesday (Oct.25) after a physical confrontation between juveniles. When officers arrived...
