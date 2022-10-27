Read full article on original website
Publication of Draft Strategic Plan
A message from the Provost to all staff. After a year of really insightful community-wide conversations about our ambitions for UCL and the route to achieving them, our Draft Strategic Plan 2022-27 is now published. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has fed in their ideas and views and has helped us to reach this stage in our thinking. I hope you will again share your feedback and help to shape the plan in this final part of the consultation and, if you can, join our Town Hall on Thursday 10 November to hear more and to give your comments.
Media Quality Yearbook 2022 - The evolution of the media landscape in the Swiss Italian speaking region
The University of Zurich’s Forschungszentrum öffentlichkeit und Gesellschaft (Fög) has published the Media Quality Yearbook 2022, which also features the study on the media market in the Swiss Italian-speaking region, co-edited by Colin Porlezza , professor at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society , and Linards Udris , researcher and lecturer at the University of Zurich.
UCL academic wins Medical Research Council Science Writing Award
Dr Emily Cornish (UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health) has been named the winner of the Medical Research Council’s (MRC) Max Perutz Science Writing Award for her article on recurrent pregnancy loss. The annual writing competition aims to encourage and recognise outstanding science communication, with the winning article...
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
Sustainable and climate-resilient urban development
Research project "Urban Oases in Times of Climate Change" investigates green spaces in Munich. Sophie Arzberger is passionate about urban climate and ecology. Since May, the young natural scientist has been doing her doctorate at the Professorship of Forest and Agroforest Systems at TUM in Weihenstephan. In the project "Urban Oases in Times of Climate Change", she is researching the socio-ecological significance of urban green spaces for people’s well-being.
