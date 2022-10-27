Read full article on original website
Press Banner
Scotts Valley Welcomes New Businesses at The Hangar
If you’re looking for a new way to pass the time that focuses on food, beer and community, followed by a gritty workout, check out the newly-opened Faultline Brewing Company at The Hangar in Scotts Valley. The grand opening of Faultline and next-door neighbor MADabolic (a strength-driven interval training...
caringmagazine.org
How Sabu Shake Sr. unleashed a ‘great tide of compassion’ in Monterey
Since 1999, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation has raised almost $6 million to support The Salvation Army in Monterey, California. In Monterey, California, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation, established by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake to honor their father, has raised millions of dollars to support the local Salvation Army, funding social services and raising community awareness about The Salvation Army and what it does.
Money in San Jose mayor’s race tops $8M
The costs of this year’s high-profile San Jose mayoral race is one for the record books, at $8.5 million—with special interest groups making up 51% of spending in an effort to sway voters. With roughly two weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
svvoice.com
$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies
The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
KMPH.com
2 California tickets win over $1.5 million each for second place Lottery prize
Two California Lottery tickets each won $1,556,855 Friday night after matching 5 out of 6 numbers. Those numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with the two players only missing the sixth Powerball number which was 24. One of the winning tickets was purchased at a CVS Pharmacy on Kenyon Way, in Rancho Cucamonga.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: November 1, 2022
Second Harvest Holiday Drive • Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon • County Fair Upheaval, By Jondi Gumz • CDC Advisory: Add Covid Shot to Kids’ Vaccine Schedule, By Jondi Gumz • Vets 4 Vets Connects, By Dean Kaufman • PVUSD Classified Employees: 12.5% Raise +$2,300 Bonus • How Do You Spell the Sound of Crickets • Sen. Padilla, Local Leaders Praise Pajaro River Levee Project, By Kieran Kelly • Grazing on the Green Success • Happy 37 Years New Leaf Community Markets! • Inspector General To Be Chosen for Sheriff’s Office • PVPSA Names Jasmine Nájera CEO • Jobs in Santa Cruz County • CHP: Smart Start for Young Drivers • Measure Q: Pro and Con • Measure S: Pro and Con • Aptos Chamber Award Winners • A Tribute to Harvey Segall, By Emilio Menze • PVUSD: 38 Bus Drivers Calling In Sick • Volunteer Fair Board Recording Secretary Resigns … and much more!
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District
“This is worrying me a lot, you know,” parent Maria Anya said. “I have my daughter. She's at La Paz too, and I have my son here.” Anya is one of many parents concerned about their kid’s safety after learning of Julio Cesar Gonzalez Garcia’s arrest. READ MORE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer The post Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Construction continues on new agriculture research technology center in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture continued construction on a new agriculture research technology center in east Salinas. The center will research the sustainable production of crops. It will be run by the Agricultural Research Service. The ARS is the USDA's research agency. The ARS estimated that...
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
