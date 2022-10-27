Read full article on original website
Strengthening multicultural cooperation through research
As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many scholars and scientists have left the country. More than 30 Ukrainian researchers displaced by the war have temporarily joined the University of Luxembourg mainly as research fellows and in some cases under temporary contracts funded by the FNR. In this series of interviews, we briefly present the researchers and their work.
National research centre to transform diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders
1.2 million Australians live with eating disorders, a leading psychiatric cause of death. New national research centre will transform diagnosis and treatment, starting with research into perfectionism, genetics, trauma links, psilocybin and more. The Australian Eating Disorders Research and Translation Centre was officially opened by the Australian Government at the...
How SEPT has been teaching business skills for 30 years
The SEPT Competence Center at Leipzig University recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. In this interview, Professor Utz Dornberger, who has headed SEPT since 2004, outlines how the Center supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not only in Germany but also in the Global South. The Small Enterprise Promotion and Training...
Freigeist Fellowship for Exploration of the Early Universe
What did the Universe look like more than 12 billion years ago when the first galaxies were forming? To tackle this early cosmic epoch a new junior research group started work this October at Heidelberg University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics. Led by Dr Caroline Heneka, the research team will connect modern machine learning methods and artificial intelligence with large-scale intensity mapping measurements at multiple wavelengths or colours. The primary goal is an integrated understanding of astrophysical processes and cosmology at play during this early epoch of our Universe. The Volkswagen Foundation is supporting the studies of the cosmologist and astrophysicist with a Freigeist Fellowship for six years, which comes with funding totalling approximately 1.1 million euros.
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
Victorian Heart Hospital to forge new era in heart health
The opening of the Southern Hemisphere’s only hospital dedicated to heart health, based at Monash University in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct , will forge a new era in heart research and clinical expertise, enabling patients to access world-class cardiac care and ground-breaking research under one roof.
Lessons from Covid-19: a detailed roadmap to improve One Health approaches is available at last
Publication of the French Scientific Council on Covid-19 in the journal The Lancet . CIRAD press release on October 26, 2022. Effective future health operations and policy will rely on encompassing the interconnections between human, animal and ecosystem health. This is the decisive conclusion reached by the French Scientific Council on Covid-19, which includes Bruno Lina, University Professor and hospital practitioner (HCL/CIRI, VirPath team). They published a roadmap in The Lancet for the practical application of so-called "One Health" approaches.
Millions in funding for the FORTHEM Alliance of European universities
European Commission to provide some EUR 14.4 million to support Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz und partners establish a transnational European University / Start of the second funding period with two new partners. 28 October 2022. Initiated in summer 2019 as a network of seven partner universities, the FORTHEM Alliance with...
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
Water for Peace and Development: SCI PhD candidate attends World Water Forum
In a new blog post on the SCI blog PhD researcher Chantal V. Bright writes about water for peace and development and her attendance at the World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal, earlier this year. Drawing on her experiences at the conference as well as her own research Chantal encourages...
Securing global food supply focus of international agriculture conference
Feeding the world’s spiralling population amidst the ravages of climate change will be the focus of a major agriculture conference which gets underway in Brisbane today. More than 1000 delegates from 53 countries have gathered for this year’s TropAg International Conference being hosted by The University of Queensland.
Controlling spin and Alzheimer’s biological pathway: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From materials research that could help with the development of low-power next-generation technologies, to the discovery of a biological pathway that may explain the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease, here is some quick-read news from across the College.
