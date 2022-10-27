Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Boise’s Harrison Blvd Live Up To Its Haunting Halloween Hype
The last two years have gone without one of the best traditions that Boise has to offer. The closing of Harrison Boulevard for trick or treating has been missed by everyone from young to old. The historic North End homes are amazing to see on any day, but they are even more spectacular with the Halloween decorations that the street has become famous for.
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Boise Is One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans
With Veteran's Day coming up November 11 WalletHub released the 2022's Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live and Adam McCann, the Financial Writer for WalletHub said "Fortunately, the unemployment rate for veterans is very low at 2.7%, compared to 3.4% for the overall population. However, veteran homelessness is still a big problem, and there were already over 37,000 homeless veterans even before the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. Some states offer better conditions for those who have served our country, though".
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show
There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
Post Register
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
15 Boise Area Destinations for Irresistible Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Living with an amateur chef that makes a killer adult grilled cheese sandwich, we know it's hard to outdo a good homemade sandwich. But somedays? Between meetings, deadlines and following up on e-mails that just keep piling up in your inbox the workday can get downright exhausting. When both your mind and body are just totally burnt out, the last thing that you want to do is spend time in the kitchen making dinner. You just want warm, gooey comfort food to help heal your soul.
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Has Boise In The Upside Down
It’s not hard to find great Halloween decorations in the Treasure Valley. You can find well decorated homes with all kinds of lights, inflatables, video, smoke, and even pop-ups. The combinations can range from scary to silly. To stand out, a Halloween display has to be creative, different, and...
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Check Out This New Netflix Show Featuring A Boise Bartender!
When it comes to reality shows, the types of shows I'll almost always fall for are any involving food or bars (Jon Taffer, anyone?). Everyone drinks and everyone eats. One show, in particular, caught my eye and I was stunned to learn the show features none other than a Boise bartender competing for the title of "Drink Master."
1970’s Boise Home Is Groovy and Now on the Market [Pictures]
This 1970's house is going to bring back some memories for a lot of people. I was hesitant at first when I saw the posting, but as I continue to look through the pictures I find myself enjoying this house more and more. This home is 4 bed and 2 bath with over 2,200 sqft.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
Beloved Iconic Boise Diner Could Be Toast For More Apartments
I'm sure you know many phrases describe progress. We must move forward, or we'll be left in the dust, which could be one of them. We've been the only outlet that has been critical of the rapid building that has replaced our precious farmland with another cookie-cutter subdivision. An out-of-state...
Wholesome Mom-Next-Door Discovers Her Love for Boise’s Wild Night Life
Boise night life—what's that? At 36-years-old, I'm about to find out. As a military spouse who married her high school sweetheart, my 20s led me down roads less traveled compared to singles my age. By 21, I was married, living overseas, and dealing with the ripple effects of the Bush administration's Global War on Terror.
Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise
How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
Internet Hilariously Argues Over The Smell of Nampa
We love the internet for many reasons. If you're a student, the answer and the information to just about any essay or homework assignment is just one (or a few) searches away. If you're an adult, or someone trying to be an adult--there are instructions to just about any imaginable task.
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Boise’s Top 10 Dessert & Candy Shops, Happy Chocolate Day
No one knows chocolate like these incredible dessert and candy shops in the Boise area. Today is National Chocolate Day, and the timing for this holiday couldn't be any more perfect – right before Halloween and just in time for the holidays!. What better way to celebrate today than...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2