ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam

(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
BBC

Why is there a global energy crisis and who might suffer most from it?

We are in the midst of the first global energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency. It says that because of it, tens of millions of people across the world may lose access to electricity, or fuel for their homes. Why have energy prices risen so high?. The price...
Benzinga

Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
getnews.info

Global Banana Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Global Banana Powder Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand From The Food Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Banana Powder Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global banana powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like source type, process type, sales channel, end-use, and major regions.
US News and World Report

Oil Declines Over $1 on China COVID Curbs, Weak Factory Activity Data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over $1 on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand. Brent crude futures dropped $1.10, or 1.2%, to $94.67 a barrel by 0710 GMT, after slipping 1.2% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
US News and World Report

Nitro Software Receives $320 Million Offer From KKR's Alludo

(Reuters) -Australia's Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to...
TheStreet

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Puts Strength on Full Display

The strongest companies can raise money in any environment. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) recently raised $150 million in gross proceeds from a private placement of common stock, including half from a single fund that has never before invested in the company. A private placement means all shares were sold directly to investment funds rather than offered to the public. Such transactions typically occur at more favorable prices than public offerings of common stock.
US News and World Report

Stellantis Jeep Joint Venture in China to File for Bankruptcy

(Reuters) - The venture between Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) producing Jeep vehicles in China will file for bankruptcy, the companies said on Monday, after a lengthy decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest market. Stellantis said in a statement it had fully impaired...

Comments / 0

Community Policy