Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
BBC
Why is there a global energy crisis and who might suffer most from it?
We are in the midst of the first global energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency. It says that because of it, tens of millions of people across the world may lose access to electricity, or fuel for their homes. Why have energy prices risen so high?. The price...
Wheat prices soar after Russia pulls out of grain deal; eurozone inflation expected to hit new record – business live
Wheat futures in Chicago jump 7.7% to two-week high, as Russia’s move threatens to push global food prices even higher
Fidelity Macro Expert Puzzled With Fed's Extreme Actions: 'Inflation Will Presumably No Longer Be Clear, Present Danger'
Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro in Fidelity's Global Asset Allocation Division, has raised questions on why the U.S. Federal Reserve is committing to an extreme policy when inflation will no longer pose danger. What Happened: Timmer pointed out that the Treasury Inflation-Protected Security market and the Federal Reserve’s...
Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
getnews.info
Global Banana Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Banana Powder Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand From The Food Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Banana Powder Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global banana powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like source type, process type, sales channel, end-use, and major regions.
US Chicago PMI Might Improve Slightly To This Level In October, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points amid gains in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Chicago PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45...
US News and World Report
Oil Declines Over $1 on China COVID Curbs, Weak Factory Activity Data
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over $1 on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand. Brent crude futures dropped $1.10, or 1.2%, to $94.67 a barrel by 0710 GMT, after slipping 1.2% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
US News and World Report
Nitro Software Receives $320 Million Offer From KKR's Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia's Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to...
US News and World Report
COSCO Shipping Says to Buy $2.7 Billion Port Assets From Parent, in $2.9 Billion Ship Building Deal
(Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy port assets from its parent for an aggregate 19.7 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) as it aims to build a global digital supply chain for its customers. The Chinese shipping group said it would buy 14.9%...
Here's How Carbon Offsets Can Live up to Their Bold Promises
As the value of voluntary carbon markets closes in on $2 billion, figuring out which projects are legitimate can be tricky.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Puts Strength on Full Display
The strongest companies can raise money in any environment. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) recently raised $150 million in gross proceeds from a private placement of common stock, including half from a single fund that has never before invested in the company. A private placement means all shares were sold directly to investment funds rather than offered to the public. Such transactions typically occur at more favorable prices than public offerings of common stock.
US News and World Report
Stellantis Jeep Joint Venture in China to File for Bankruptcy
(Reuters) - The venture between Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) producing Jeep vehicles in China will file for bankruptcy, the companies said on Monday, after a lengthy decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest market. Stellantis said in a statement it had fully impaired...
Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
Comments / 0