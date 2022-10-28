Weekend plans: Hollowed Harvest in Altamont, pub crawl in Saratoga among top picks

Fans of the film “Dirty Dancing” will want to head to Proctors on Sunday to see the 1980s classic on the big screen, as a live band and vocalists perform the film’s iconic songs. The film-to-concert event starts at 7 p.m. Following the film, the band will throw an encore dance party. (Lionsgate/TNS)

WEEKEND PLANS – There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Section II titles on the line

Section II champions in boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and field hockey will be determined throughout the weekend, with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, the Class A and Class B girls’ soccer finals will be held at Stillwater High School, with Schalmont and Broadalbin-Perth meeting for the Class B title at 5 p.m., followed by the Class A matchup between Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake and Columbia at 7 p.m.

Saturday features the Class B, Class C and Class D boys’ soccer championships at Colonie High School with games at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the Class AA, Class C and Class CC girls’ soccer finals at Mechanicville high school at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Finally, Sunday will feature all three field hockey championship games at Gloversville High School, with contests at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Tickets for all Section II postseason events are available at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAII.

Jack-o’-lanterns galore

It’s the last weekend of the year to venture out to Hollowed Harvest at the Altamont Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds have been transformed with 7,000-lit jack-o’-lanterns, creating landscapes and larger-than-life displays. Some of them reach three stories tall and span more than 60 feet in length.

Organized by BOLD Media the Harvest runs through Halloween. Timed tickets are available online at hollowedharvest.com/altamont-ny. General admission is $16 for kids and $20 for adults. Kids ages 3 and under get in for free.

Fall Festival

The Stillwater Fall Fest kicks off at noon on Saturday, with trick-or-treating and a costume parade. More than 20 organizations will have booths set up downtown, some of which will have food for sale and crafts to purchase. The fire department will be transformed into a haunted house and there will also be a scavenger hunt.

The costume parade begins at 3 p.m. The festival runs until 4 p.m. For more information visit Stillwater, NY Fall Festival on Facebook.

Pub crawl for preservation

The Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl to support the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation returns on Saturday. The crawl kicks off at 3 p.m. at Druthers Brewing Company on Broadway. Proceeds raised go to the foundation. Tickets are $35 for an individual, $60 for a couple and $120 for a group of four. The online registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 28. People can register the day of at Druthers beginning at 2:30 p.m. For more information visit saratogapreservation.org or call 518-587-5030.

“Dirty Dancing” in concert

Fans of the film “Dirty Dancing” will want to head to Proctors on Sunday to see the 1980s classic on the big screen, as a live band and vocalists perform the film’s iconic songs. That includes “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” “Be My Baby” and “Hungry Eyes.” The film-to-concert event starts at 7 p.m. Following the film, the band will throw an encore dance party. Tickets are $45-85. For more information visit proctors.org.

Categories: Email Newsletter, Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County