BBC
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
UK vows 'more radical' measures to tackle illegal migration
A British cabinet minister on Tuesday vowed "more radical" policies to counter illegal migration as record numbers make the treacherous crossing of the Channel in small boats. "The problem is that thousands of people are crossing the Channel illegally every day," he added.
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
BBC
Stoke fan gets lifetime ban after sons run on pitch
A man who encouraged his two sons to run on to the pitch during a Stoke City game has been given a lifetime ban from their matches, the club said. The boys, aged 11 and 12, ran across the pitch in front of visiting fans during the closing stages of the team's home win against Sheffield United.
