Faribault sweeps close Red Wing match, eyes Komets rematch

The Faribault volleyball team took a close match in three sets Tuesday over the Red Wing Wingers to advance to the second round of the Section 1AAA tournament.

The Falcons took the first set with a firm 25-17 margin before facing a more competitive second set, with close scoring throughout, and staving off a drive by the Wingers to take that set 25-23.

The Wingers came out even more intensely in the third set and took a lead, 7-3, with several tough kills. In one tough rally, Falcon seniors Darla Glende and Clara Malecha both made diving digs, before the ball flew toward the sideline, and Faribault coach Eryn Harman was forced to end the point with a dig of her own.

But Faribault narrowed the gap and kept it close, until the Wingers led 12-10 and the Falcons made a comeback run, behind serving by senior Isaballa Bokman, rattling off eight points to take the lead at 18-12 and force a timeout by the Wingers. Faribault held the momentum and built its lead to take the set, 25-17, clinching the match.

“We like to keep them guessing,” senior libero Clara Malecha said with a laugh, speaking of the intense second and third sets. She said she tried to stay low and keep her energy high against the Wingers’ pushes.

“We let them start off stronger than we hoped,” Malecha said of the second set. “But then we executed well.”

“We kind of let off. But then we got back up. Got back into our momentum,” senior outside hitter/receiver Addison Dietsch said.

Senior outside hitter/setter Isabel Herda said, during the second set’s long volleys and hard kills, they had to “recover, regroup and then do better the next time.” She said, in the third set, their passing made the difference, and not getting down and keeping a lot of energy.

“Energy is the big one,” Malecha said.

Herda said they had to keep their energy high during the match, while they “limited our errors, worked more together, and we increased our energy in the third set to come back from a small deficit.”

Their strategy versus Red Wing was to keep them deep, Malecha said. Herda said the Wingers “have a really pushed up defense” so they tried to hit to the back row more in the game. She said they adjusted their hits so they could execute really well.

Last year, the Falcons beat Red Wing, so Tuesday’s win was the second time in a row they topped the Wingers in sections. Next, they face Kasson-Mantorville, for the second round in sections. It’s a section rematch and also the second time they’ll play this year.

Malecha noted they faced the Komets early in the season, Sept. 1. It was the Falcons’ second match of 2022.

“We lost in four,” Herda said. “It was early.”

“In that game, we kind of like struggled as a team,” Dietsch said. “We really didn’t execute. We kind of let up a lot of points. Let up a lot of runs.”

“So hopefully we this time we can execute and stop the runs faster so we don’t have much of a point gap,” Herda said. “And then hopefully we can win.”

Faribault finished with 38 kills against the Wingers, with 13 in the first and third sets and 12 in the second set. Herda led the team with 11 kills and Dietsch and senior middle hitter Emily Soukup each had nine. The Falcons also had nine aces, 74 digs and 35 set assists. Malecha led with 24 digs and Bokman had 13, with a team-leading 17 set assists. Sophomore Jocelyn Herda had 13 sets, seven digs and a team-leading three aces. The Falcons had 11 blocks, led by Soukup with six.

The Falcons play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kasson-Mantorville. The Komets advanced with a 3-0 sweep of No. 8 seed Austin on set scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-8.