Holger Rune was ready to accept that he'll play three sets but a sudden chance presented itself and the Dane took it in the 7-6(1) 7-6(6) win. As you can see it was a very competitive and close match with both players playing rather well. Rune played in Stockholm last week and did really well ending up with the trophy in the Swedish capital. He'll have a chance to do the same thing in Basel against Auger-Aliassime.

2 DAYS AGO