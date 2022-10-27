Read full article on original website
Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal flies home to attend friend's wedding despite playing in Paris Masters next week
Rafael Nadal flew back to Spain despite being in Paris to attend a friend's wedding where he'll serve as groomsman. The Spaniard arrived in Paris midway through to week to get some practice time in and he's been spotted playing with several players. Even so, Nadal made the short flight back to his native Spain where he'll take part in a friend's wedding.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Spanish tennis player Jose Luis Arilla believes Nadal can win a Grand Slam at any time: "He is almost an alien"
Former player Jose Arilla is certain that Rafael Nadal can win a grand slam at any time but it depends if he's healthy. Rafael Nadal won 22 grand slams over his long career and the Spaniard is still playing at a high enough level to compete in the biggest tennis events. He won two this year and will certainly be in contention to win a couple more next year but it will all depend on how healthy he is.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek sets record at WTA Finals, first edition to only include one Grand Slam champion
Iga Swiatek will be the only grand slam champion at the WTA Finals this year setting a new milestone as it's the first time that happened. Generally, the WTA Finals feature at least two grand slam champions but sometimes more. This time around it will only be Iga Swiatek as the Polish player is the only player there to have won a grand slam this year. The Australian Open was won by Barty who retired after that.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"She's a challenge just by herself" - Garcia on solving Swiatek puzzle at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is the only player in the WTA Finals field to have beaten Swiatek this year and she's ready to do it again. Iga Swiatek did not lose too many matches this year but one of those came against Caroline Garcia. The French player handed her a rather painful loss as it was in Warsaw on clay, the only event in her native country.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd consecutive trophy at Swiss Indoors Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 3rd trophy in three events by beating Holger Rune in the Swiss Indoors final 6-3 7-5. It was a clash of players with a winning streak as neither player lost in a while. Auger-Aliassime was looking for his 13th win in a row while Rune wanted to make it his tenth. It was a great match between two great players but was clearly better.
tennisuptodate.com
So far it’s very close to perfect" - Auger-Aliassime continues spell-binding form by reaching third consecutive final in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime is very close to making it three consecutive trophies as he will contest the Swiss Indoors final against Rune. It came after he produced another strong showing in Basel, this time around taking down Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. This is the second time he defeated him since the US Open and since the Spaniard took over the number on spot.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu earned more than World Number One Swiatek in Highest Paid Female Athletes list topped by Osaka despite indifferent season
The commercial power of three tennis players in particular has been shown in the recent Sportico published Top 15 Highest Paid Marketable Female Athletes list which featured two players who have had in different seasons on the court but lucrative off it. Naomi Osaka leads the list with $53.2m, with...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev downs Dimitrov for Vienna Open final
Daniil Medvedev will play in the Vienna Open final as the Russian defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 6-4 6-2. Medvedev has not played since Astana due to a muscle injury but he looked as good as ever this week in Vienna. He's looking even better now as every match helps him feel more comfortable with the conditions and more confident in his games.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula not expecting similar result against Sakkari at WTA Finals: "The courts, surface and balls are totally different"
Jessica Pegula is not expecting an easy win over Maria Sakkari in her WTA Finals opener as the situation is completely different. They played in the Guadalajara final just a week ago with Pegula winning in two easy sets. She doesn't expect the same thing in Forth Worth as everything from the surface, to the conditions and the balls is quite different.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev comes back to win Vienna Open against Denis Shapovalov
Daniil Medvedev did not start well but the Russian finished really strong against Denis Shapovalov in the Vienna Open final 4-6 6-3 6-2. Medvedev was playing well all week long in Vienna but started the final really badly. He looked out of funk and struggled to read the game of Shapovalov who was, to his credit, really strong. The Canadian took the double break lead early which proved crucial because Medvedev started to play a bit better later on pulling one back.
tennisuptodate.com
Rune books second consecutive final with superb win over Bautista Agut
Holger Rune was ready to accept that he'll play three sets but a sudden chance presented itself and the Dane took it in the 7-6(1) 7-6(6) win. As you can see it was a very competitive and close match with both players playing rather well. Rune played in Stockholm last week and did really well ending up with the trophy in the Swedish capital. He'll have a chance to do the same thing in Basel against Auger-Aliassime.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons
Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff on qualifying for first WTA Finals: "I think it just shows that I'm progressing"
Coco Gauff was really happy about qualifying for her first WTA Finals where she'll play in both the singles and doubles. That's something quite rare in modern-day tennis even though we saw it last year as well. Barbora Krejcikova was there last year playing both the singles and doubles and she actually won the doubles event. Coco Gauff will make her debut at the event this year and she said it's a sign that she's progressing:
tennisuptodate.com
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
Lorenzo Musetti eases his way past Cilic in Paris
Lorenzo Musetti bounced back from the Basel Open early exit with a sturdy win over Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 to move on. Musetti has been playing really strong tennis in the second half of the year and he continued that in Paris Masters with a win over ilic. It was a very comfortable win, probably far more comfortable than Musetti expected as he had a response to anything Cilic tried.
tennisuptodate.com
"This year I was fighting with myself, which is a completely different fight" - Sabalenka looks back on tough season ahead of WTA Finals
Aryna Sbalenka will play at the WTA Finals despite having a very tough year which she mentioned in her pre-event conference in Forth Worth. The WTA Finals this year will be held in Forth Worth and Aryna Sabalenka will once again be present. It's not something she experienced earlier in the year with very poor results and serving issues that saw her commit up to 20 double faults per match.
