Beyond passenger cars and pickups: 5 questions answered about electrifying trucks
As part of its effort to reduce air pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, California is pursuing aggressive policies to promote clean trucks. The state already requires that by 2035, all new cars and other light-duty vehicles sold in the state must be zero emission. Its powerful Air Resources Board has adopted rules requiring that most trucks be zero emission by 2035, and is now proposing that all trucks sold by 2040 must be zero emission. The Conversation asked a panel of transportation experts from the University of California, Davis what’s involved in such a...
How to Grow Olive Trees Indoors
Olive trees are beautiful plants known for their slender, slivery green leaves and of course their tasty edible fruit. Hailing from the warm Mediterranean region, this plant can't take a lot of cold, but you can grow it indoors as a houseplant no matter where you live. To keep your indoor olive tree thriving, you'll need to give it plenty of light, but not too much water, and watch out for certain pests. Here's what you need to know to grow olive tree indoors successfully. Your tree might even produce fruit over time!
14 Expert Tips for Staging a Home
If you’re selling your home, you’ve likely heard all the typical advice around applying some home staging techniques to help earn you top dollar on the sale in the shortest amount of time. The concepts of making your home clear, open, inviting, and neutral for potential buyers are all pretty familiar. Still, knowing exactly what to do—and what not to do—isn’t always obvious: It’s easy to go overboard on staging.
A Butter Shortage Is Coming—Here’s How to Prep for Holiday Baking Season
If you’re an amateur or professional baker, are hooked on the butter board trend, are planning ahead for holiday baking, or have our four celebrity chef-designed 100th anniversary cake recipes on your baking bucket list, listen up: Butter shortage 2022 is real. But no need to melt into a...
Dark, Moody Kitchens Are the Next Big Style
Move over, all-white kitchens. Although these bright spaces remain a classic color choice, designers say there’s a definite shift toward darker, moodier kitchens. In fact, according to a just-released 2023 trends report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), “moody” is expected to be one of the top three most-popular tones for kitchen design in the immediate future.
