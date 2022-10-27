Olive trees are beautiful plants known for their slender, slivery green leaves and of course their tasty edible fruit. Hailing from the warm Mediterranean region, this plant can't take a lot of cold, but you can grow it indoors as a houseplant no matter where you live. To keep your indoor olive tree thriving, you'll need to give it plenty of light, but not too much water, and watch out for certain pests. Here's what you need to know to grow olive tree indoors successfully. Your tree might even produce fruit over time!

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO