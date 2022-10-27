Read full article on original website
BHG
How to Grow Olive Trees Indoors
Olive trees are beautiful plants known for their slender, slivery green leaves and of course their tasty edible fruit. Hailing from the warm Mediterranean region, this plant can't take a lot of cold, but you can grow it indoors as a houseplant no matter where you live. To keep your indoor olive tree thriving, you'll need to give it plenty of light, but not too much water, and watch out for certain pests. Here's what you need to know to grow olive tree indoors successfully. Your tree might even produce fruit over time!
BHG
A Butter Shortage Is Coming—Here’s How to Prep for Holiday Baking Season
If you’re an amateur or professional baker, are hooked on the butter board trend, are planning ahead for holiday baking, or have our four celebrity chef-designed 100th anniversary cake recipes on your baking bucket list, listen up: Butter shortage 2022 is real. But no need to melt into a...
Scientists estimate how much toxic microplastic comes off Teflon-coated pans during cooking
Scientists have estimated that thousands to millions of ultrasmall Teflon plastic particles may be released during cooking as non-stick pots and pans gradually lose their coating.Just a single small crack on the surface of a Teflon-coated pan can release about 9,100 plastic particles, according to the new study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.Researchers, including those from Flinders University in Australia, say the findings highlight the potential risk of Teflon plastic debris exposure during daily cooking.Scientists assessed how millions of tiny plastic particles potentially come off during the cooking and washing of such non-stick pans and...
BHG
Dark, Moody Kitchens Are the Next Big Style
Move over, all-white kitchens. Although these bright spaces remain a classic color choice, designers say there’s a definite shift toward darker, moodier kitchens. In fact, according to a just-released 2023 trends report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), “moody” is expected to be one of the top three most-popular tones for kitchen design in the immediate future.
